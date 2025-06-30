Liam Coen Sums Up Jaguars' Progress Thus Far
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2025 season is about more than just redeeming their embarassing 2024 season.
Instead, it is about starting a completely new era and finally leaving the past where it belongs -- behind them.
The Jaguars' roster was always better than last year's 4-13 record suggested, but there are also some key areas they will have to improve under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
But a few months into their new era, the Jaguars certainly look like an improving team.
With Coen, Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli all speaking on the Jaguars-produced 'the EVPodcast', Coen explained why he is happy with the progress he saw over the course of the offseason program.
"Yeah, I think there's definitely been some progress made. It's absolutely not where it needs to be yet. And that's normal, you know? That is very fully expected," Coen said.
"But in terms of the buy in from the players, you know that's ultimately truly what matters most is what we do out on the grass, our style of play, the way that, you know, we communicate with each other in the building, the way that our standards are upheld within the building. You know, those are the things that we've tried to instill this whole spring and so absolute work in progress, for sure, and we have a lot of work to do this summer and in training camp as we lead into the season."
As Coen noted, there are several layers of progression for the Jaguars to continue taking. Whether it is their execution on the field, their buy-in off it, or their work in the weight room, he knows the work doesn't end. He also knows this is a group that won't shy away from that work.
"But been really pleased with the guys, you know, the group, it's a fun group to be around," Coen said.
"Thus far, for the most part, everything that we've asked them to do, they've leaned into, worked their tails off in the weight room this whole spring and winter, and hopefully that will continue to progress us throughout the summer, into training camp."
