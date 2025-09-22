Jaguars 2025 Standout Leads On and Off the Field
The Jacksonville Jaguars did something they hadn't done yet in the Liam Coen era in Week 3's victory over the Houston Texans. They were able to win ugly. Things weren't perfect in their 2025 NFL season opener versus the Carolina Panthers either, but they were able to cruise to a comfortable 26-10 rout.
Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, things got incredibly unpleasant at times, but the Jaguars ultimately couldn't pull it out on the road. That threw this team's status as a true playoff contender into the air, especially considering that they failed to beat backup quarterback Jake Browning, who gave away three interceptions.
Thankfully, Jacksonville was able to turn things around back at home. They got a key divisional dub over the Houston Texans and were able to do so amid a brutal rock fight. To win the way they did, the Jaguars needed some players to step up in a big way, and they got just that.
Jourdan Lewis shines once again
The defense led the way for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans. They came away with three turnovers yet again, this time picking off C.J. Stroud twice and recovering a gratuitous fumble from Nico Collins late in the fourth quarter.
Jourdan Lewis came up with the first interception for the Jags, killing the Texans' momentum after Stroud had connected on three straight passes for 28 total yards. Jacksonville made Lewis the highest-paid nickelback in the league this summer when they signed him to his new three-year, $30 million deal. He's earned every penny so far, as Head Coach Liam Coen outlined his impact for this team on and off the field following the game:
"He is, by far, one of our best leaders in our organization. He was in my office Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. talking to me about some things, and the mentality that Jourdan has, that he competes with, that he spreads his word and our word to the rest of the guys — he's infectious. He really is."
"He's a pro's pro, but he's not just going to be quiet about it. He wants to reach everybody that he's involved with, not just the defense, offense and [special] teams. Really proud of Jourdan. So happy to have him, obviously, but he's different, a catalyst for us."
Having a veteran voice like Jourdan Lewis is the exact type of leadership that the Jaguars needed following their deflating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. There's no doubt that he'll continue to ascend in Jacksonville and bring this team along with him.
