Why Liam Coen Is Demanding More From Jaguars
It's hard to complain when the Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-1. They've at least met even the highest expectations anyone could have had for this team going into the 2025 NFL season. After their last win over the San Francisco 49ers, it's clear that the Jaguars have to be taken seriously this year.
In Week 4, they were able to pull off an upset on the road, notching Liam Coen his first road victory as an NFL head coach. They're now riding a two-game win streak over two prospective playoff teams going into their Monday Night Football heavyweight bout with the Kansas City Chiefs.
To get another dub, this time as home underdogs in a primetime slot, Jacksonville has to be better, though. A lot of the optimism surrounding this team has been built around the fact that they've managed to win three of their first four games despite being an imperfect product on the field. Eventually, that'll catch up to them if they can't turn their promise into production.
Jaguars can and must be better
Many say that the Jacksonville Jaguars should be undefeated. Their only loss came in a one-possession defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which they gave up a 90-yard game-winning drive to backup quarterback Jake Browning. He's looked absolutely terrible in two straight weeks since downing the Jaguars, but Jacksonville can only blame itself, having soiled plenty of opportunities to win that game in Week 2.
On the other hand, this team could be 1-3. They were able to force game-ending turnovers against both the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers, while their offense couldn't put the opponents away on the other side of the ball, despite having numerous chances to do so. Head Coach Liam Coen recognizes that his Jaguars have been excellent in spots, but still have plenty of room to grow:
"It's one of those things where I don't know if it's ugly because it's hard to win in this league regardless. We didn't really relinquish a lead in the last two games after the first or second quarter. So, we're kind of controlling the game, although I agree with you in terms of, alright, with those turnovers, with a punt return and a kick return like that, that should have been a 40-point output for us offensively. So yes, frustrating... I would feel a lot worse here if we were doing what we were doing, and then man, we're just having to come from behind in the fourth quarter, and then we're just making a play or two, and, 'Oh, whew, man, thank God.'
We are controlling these games through the entire game, and just we've got to go figure out and go find that next level of execution to maybe make those games not close. I think that's really what the message is for us is guys, 'We are controlling these last two games. It's not as if we're just throwing up a prayer, and man, somebody just made a great play, and holy smokes. We are controlling these games. We've got to go figure out and find the consistency within the execution to go and make these games that are close but maybe shouldn't be or don't need to be based on how we execute.' So, I think that's important to be able to do, especially early on."
