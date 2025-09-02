Big Changes In Store For These Jaguars Veterans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off a new era this Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium.
A new head coach, a new general manager, a new executive vice president, new schemes, new players -- and new looks.
When the first whistle blows against the Panthers, a number of Jaguars veterans will debut new jersey numbers.
- Wide receiver Tim Patrick will sport No. 17, last worn by Evan Engra,
- Linebacker Dennis Gardeck will wear No. 47 after wearing No. 57 during training camp.
- Khalen Saunders will be No. 96; Dawuane Smoot will be No. 98; Austin Johnson will be No. 99.
- Rookie Jalen McLeod will wear No. 35, his college number.
All of these players outside McLeod is expected to make an impact in Week 1. McLeod is on injured reserve but will be designated to return later in the season. Otherwise, each of these new veteran additions is set to be a key depth player in the first game of the Coen era.
Week 1
Coen and the Jaguars will hope to get off to a fast start in 2025, with a winnable Panthers game as the season-opener providing a potential chance to set the tone for the rest of the season. The Jaguars learned last year the dangers of falling behind due to a lackluster Week 1, and the new regime will hope to avoid those mistakes.
“It is important for sure. Like, we want to go and set the tone 100 percent. I wouldn't say I want these guys to put an all or nothing approach into the first game just because, shoot, you don't know how any season's going to play out, but it is important for us to get the ball moving a little bit in terms of playing the way that we want to play," Coen said on Monday.
Whatever the result is, we've got to live with that ultimately. But if we show, coming out, playing with great energy, execution, playing tough, is it going to be perfect? We all know it's not, but it is important for those guys to be able to get some confidence, okay, in a game setting. These systems and these fundamentals that I've been getting coached on for months now work.
