Jaguars Make Intriguing Roster Addition During London Trip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of an international trip, traveling to London earlier this week to prepare for the Los Angeles Rams. While doing so, the Jaguars have added an intriguing name to the roster.
The Jaguars announced the signing of offensive lineman Kilian Zierer on Wednesday, with the former Houston Texan joining the Jaguars' practice squad.
Zierer's Experience
"Zierer, a native of Munich, Germany, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. Through the IPP Program, he spent two seasons with the Houston Texans (2023-24) and time with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers this year. Zierer played collegiately at Auburn University for three years (2020-22) after transferring from College of the Canyons. He played in 21 games (16 starts) for the Tigers and started every game at left tackle in 2022," the Jaguars said.
"Established in 2017, the IPP Program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster. IPP athletes are eligible to fill a 17th practice squad roster — an additional spot reserved for an international player — applicable to athletes outside the United States and Canada."
The Jaguars' offensive line has been under focus this week after allowing seven sacks to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Zierer will not be a part of the solution anytime soon as he develops on the practice squad, but perhaps he takes a step forward in the future.
“I think those guys are—I talked to Anton [OL Anton Harrison], talked to some of those guys. They're very eager, I think for the challenge to step up. Each week you face an opportunity in this league upfront to see some of the best pass rushers and whether it's individuals, whether it's a crew of them, whether it's scheme, we've seen some good stuff," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"And so, we've protected at a high level in a lot of ways. Last week was a tough go. So, they know, we all know. It takes truly not just those guys up front. We've got to help them and have a responsibility as coaches, but also, hey, stepping up to the plate and worrying about us. Let's go get better at our sets. The way that we slide in pass protection, the way that we protect our fundamentals, our techniques, and worry about those things and not so much the guys that we're playing against.”
