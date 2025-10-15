Power Rankings Round-Up: Jaguars Knocked Down a Peg
Pundits across the league were just waiting for the floor to fall out from under the Jacksonville Jaguars after their unexpected 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season. Turns out, they didn't have to hold off for very long. In Week 6, they took a brutal 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Not only did their win streak get cut off at three games, but this defeat raised a lot of questions about the team. They weren't able to force a turnover on defense in this one and lost as a result, leading to speculation that they might not be able to win if they aren't getting takeaways.
Trevor Lawrence was pressured 33 times by the Seahawks and took a career-high seven sacks, indicating that their improved offensive line this year might have been a mirage in the first five games. Their rushing attack was completely ineffectual, and they weren't able to generate many big plays through the air, either.
Pressure is back on the Jaguars
It's not as if losing to the Seattle Seahawks in a one-score game should cause panic. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 6 opponent has shown to be an extremely tough out all year, and they'll likely be in the playoff mix at season's end. However, the way the Jags lost was a bit alarming.
Jacksonville wasn't able to do what led it to a 4-1 record in the first place. The offensive line didn't hold up around Trevor Lawrence, the ground game was inefficient, and the defense gave up multiple big plays while failing to get to Sam Darnold. The onus is now on Head Coach Liam Coen's team to show that Week 6 was the fluke and not their 4-1 start to the season.
Jaguars' Power Rankings after Week 6
NFL.com: 13, Last: 11 (-2)
Yahoo Sports: 14, Last: 8 (-6)
CBS Sports: 14, Last: 8 (-6)
ESPN: 15, Last: 12 (-3)
Most were hesitant to anoint the Jaguars even after a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time. Now, they're feeling vindicated with Jacksonville's tough loss. Still, it'd be disingenuous to ding the Jags too much for a competitive loss against a viable playoff threat. NFL.com's Eric Edholm outlined that the team is now at a crossroads:
"Coming off the emotional Monday night win over the Chiefs, the Jaguars' sloppy loss to the Seahawks stings a little, especially just before shipping off for London. There were too many sacks, too many missed connections in the passing game and too many crippling penalties."
"The 'Hawks took away the Jags' ground game, including Trevor Lawrence as a scrambler, and made them one-dimensional. It was tough to generate much pass rush on defense with Travon Walker limited, and Jacksonville's streak of forcing turnovers ended. In fact, the Jags haven't played great defensively over the past few games. The team looks different under Liam Coen -- with more promise than before -- but this feels like an inflection point where things could go either way."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of where the Jaguars rank after each game this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on their placement after Week 6 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.