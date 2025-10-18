Liam Coen Previews Clash With Mentor Sean McVay and Rams
Liam Coen came to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the reputation as one of the NFL's top offensive minds. He earned that air of respect mostly through his work as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. There, he was able to revitalize Baker Mayfield's career and engineer an attack that finished fourth in the league in scoring and third in yards.
Before landing that gig, he worked for the Los Angeles Rams — first as a wide receivers coach, then with the quarterbacks, before becoming their OC in 2022. In that span, he spent a lot of time learning from premier play-caller Sean McVay.
In Week 7, he has the opportunity to show McVay how far he's come since leaving LA. Both the Jaguars and the Rams come into this game at 4-2. The victor will walk away with a statement win and highly favorable playoff hopes moving forward. Can Coen get the best of his old mentor in London?
Liam Coen can't overthink Sean McVay matchup
Hiring a new coach with experience can produce some unique advantages. Not only does Liam Coen bring a fresh perspective and renewed hope to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's also been able to bring an inside look at some of his recent opponents from last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In 2024, he took on several of the same teams that the Jaguars have on their slate this year: the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and Carolina Panthers. However, he also has some significant insight into the Los Angeles Rams and Head Coach Sean McVay. His experience there could be used against him, though. When asked if he has to make sure that he doesn't overthink things in this upcoming clash, Coen had this to say:
"It's not ever about me and him, that's not what it's about. But when you can get into some of that — like there's a play out at practice yesterday, and I'm like, ‘They're not going to run it like that,’ and I'm like, ‘Wait, shut up.’ Just doesn't matter, we all run plays, and so you can kind of get into that, ‘Well, they're not going to do that out of this, or maybe they could do this out of that.’"
"And you start maybe overdoing some of the information, overcooking it. That's a great point. Honestly, that's something that has gone through my mind over the last probably 24 hours, is, man, they know so many things about our system. We know obviously a little bit about their system, man, just let these guys go play. It's truly going to be about the execution, the energy, the focus. Being able to just go play and execute at a high level and let these guys just go let it rip."
