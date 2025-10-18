Jaguars vs. Rams Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fewer than 24 hours away from a major battle against the Los Angeles Rams.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 7, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
1) Can the Jaguars' OL hold up vs. this DL?
John Shipley: In short ... I do not think so. The Rams' defensive line is an even worse matchup for the Jaguars' offensive line than the Seattle Seahawks were. Getting Robert Hainsey back should help, but Jared Verse is a brutal matchup for the Jaguars and I think this is another week we the unit regress back to the mean after a strong start to the season.
Andy Quach: The most important part of this question is whether Walker Little can hold up against Jared Verse. The Rams' Defensive Rookie of the Year from last season has proven to be one of the most lethal pass rushers in the game today. Believe it or not, though, I actually expect Little to mostly hold his own. LA's secondary is the weakest position group on the entire roster.
They likely won't blitz much, because they can't really afford to and haven't done it very much so far this year — seventh-lowest in the NFL in blitz rate at 20.4 percent according to Sharp Football Analysis. Verse is a monster, but he's heavily dependent on his go-to move: the bull rush. Little is better against power players than he is when matched up with speedy, bendy, finesse-type guys. Between that and the ability for Jacksonville to chip and double-team, I think they'll be okay.
Jared Feinberg: I’ve watched the Rams for most of the season, and they’ve had one of the best defensive fronts in football despite their trench players being mostly second to fourth year players– it’s a young group with a ton of talent. The offensive line was a massive concern in the offseason and it reared its ugly head last week. I don’t have a ton of confidence in this group against Jared Verse, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske.
2) Can the Jaguars slow down Stafford?
John Shipley: With Puka Nacua off the field, I think there is a chance. The Rams have plenty of offensive talent and Matthew Stafford is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but Nacua is the key cog that drives their offense. They simply have been a poor unit with him off the field and I think there is a chance we see that continue in London.
Andy Quach: The Rams haven't been able to run the ball as well as they want this season, and the Jaguars have been stout on the ground. With Puka Nacua out, they'll be down to one reliable target in the passing game: Davante Adams. Matthew Stafford has been absolutely elite this year; however, his mobility isn't nearly the same as it used to be. If Jacksonville can consistently generate pressure with four-man fronts, take Adams out of the game, and keep a surplus in coverage, the Jaguars might be able to limit Stafford's impact.
Jared Feinberg: The key for slowing down Stafford is quick and constant pressures against another sub-par offensive line that hasn’t had the best moments this season. The Jaguars are capable of quick pressures, and a key player here is Dennis Gardeck, someone noted earlier this week as someone to watch. Campanile will have a lot of unique looks to throw Stafford off, but this secondary has had a rough couple of weeks. This will come down how Greg Newsome II does with more repetitions and if Travis Hunter sees more playing time at cornerback as arguably the best coverage defender on the roster.
3) Score prediction?
John Shipley: I think both defenses will play well in this contest, but the Rams have the bigger edge against the Jaguars' offense than vice versa. After picking the Jaguars for the last few weeks, I am going Rams 23, Jaguars 16.
Andy Quach: I think the Jaguars were woken up in their Week 6 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Their most glaring holes were exposed, while the opponent was able to take away the things they do best. I also think it was a revelatory experience for Head Coach Liam Coen.
Jacksonville will be looking to bounce back in a major way versus LA and notch another marquee win under its belt. I think that the Jaguars match up decently well with the Rams and have the goods to capitalize on their opponent's pressure points. Playing in their home away from home will help too. Jacksonville gets back on track, 27-20.
Jared Feinberg: Every week since Week 2, I have picked the Jaguars to win. They are a capable team that might be on the verge of a slump. However, one player that isn’t slumping is Trevor Lawrence, who might be playing his best football in recent weeks. The Rams, if they can nail their inconsistency in red-zone, field goal blocking, and third down execution, are a very dangerous football team. We all saw how experience didn’t matter for the Chiefs in their loss a couple of weeks ago, but will matter this week. Jacksonville drops to 4-3 ahead of their bye week. Rams 24, Jaguars 21.
