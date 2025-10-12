Jaguars vs Seahawks: Week 6 Live Game Thread
The Jacksonville Jaguars have surpassed all expectations through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season. There was a lot of optimism that this team could be significantly more competitive on both sides of the ball between their coaching changes and the new personnel they brought in.
However, even the most beaming homer probably didn't predict a 4-1 start. Not only have they climbed to the top of the league standings, but they've also notched some truly impressive victories under their belts in the process. Head Coach Liam Coen has already led his Jaguars to three upset wins this year: versus the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
It took five weeks, but Jacksonville has now earned the perception of a bona fide playoff threat. The Jaguars face another stiff test in Week 6, hosting the Seattle Seahawks. This time, they're favored to take care of business at home, but they can't take their opponent lightly.
Seahawks are a problem
The Seattle Seahawks are 3-2 on the year and coming into Duval off a tough loss. In their last game, they narrowly fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an absolute barnburner of a shootout. Baker Mayfield was able to lead his team to victory, 38-35, throwing for 379 yards on 29-of-33 passing with two touchdowns.
Sam Darnold put up a hell of a performance in response. He went for 341 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on 82 percent completions. Seattle also ran it extremely well, tallying 122 yards on the ground and a score on over six yards per carry. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was arguably the most impressive player on either team that day, catching eight balls for 132 yards and a touchdown, although Emeka Egbuka has a damn good case, too.
Can Jacksonville take advantage?
The Seahawks were also expected to have one of the top defenses in the NFL this season, and they did through the first four weeks. However, they clearly didn't look as stout against the Buccaneers. They can't be blamed for failing to contain Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, and Emeka Egbuka when they had the absences they did, though.
Seattle's defense will be just as shorthanded in Jacksonville. Against the Jaguars, cornerback Riq Woolen will remain out, while DBs Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon are listed as doubtful. The Seahawks will also be without linebacker Derick Hall and backup guard Josh Jones.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all of our Jaguars' live game threads throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' matchup with the Seahawks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.