One Question for Three Underrated Jaguars Offensive Players
When a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars is coming off a 13-loss season, their improvements and key role players tend to fall under the radar, leading to surprising results from either side of the ball.
Under head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars offense could see vast improvement in his wide-zone system that makes it a quarterback-friendly scheme for passer Trevor Lawrence and his playmakers. Furthermore, this gives the Jaguars' offensive line a favorable system, especially with the athleticism they have up front.
Three players stand out to me on Jacksonville's offense as potential key contributors during the season. that includes wide receiver Parker Washington, tight end Brenton Strange, and center Robert Hainsey. These players still have at least one question that needs to be answered ahead of training camp this month.
What will Parker Washington's role be in 2025?
Before the draft, I wrote about what Washington's role could be following the departure of Christian Kirk. With the selection of Travis Hunter, the former Day Three draft choice becomes a rotational role player in the Jaguars passing game while providing an immediate impact on special teams as a return man.
However, it is more than that. Washington has the skill set to be an impact player with the ball in his hands after the catch. He showcased that on several occasions throughout the season. In Coen's offense, where 11 personnel will be utilized plenty, Washington would be an underrated playmaker in the Jaguars offense.
Can Brenton Strange become a high-impact tight end?
Like Washington, ahead of this year's draft, I questioned whether Strange is capable of being a true No. 1 tight end in the NFL. After his flashes from last season, it seems as though the Jaguars have high confidence in their third-year tight end, with no signings of competition this offseason. No selection of a rookie tight end was a big win for Strange.
Strange will have a significant role in the Jaguars offense. He has the skill set to be a quality starter at the position, but it is up to the player himself to prove he is worthy of being paid among the best when it comes down to it next offseason.
Is Robert Hainsey the key to unlocking success from the Jaguars offensive line?
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting center follows Coen up to northeast Florida to be "the guy" in the middle of the Jaguars offensive line as a replacement for Mitch Morse. He joins a unit that signed Patrick Mekari at right guard with established starters Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, and Anton Harrison to form an athletic group of linemen up front.
Hainsey will be key to communicating and adjusting the front while making sure his fellow linemen are doing their jobs. While he may not be the key to the success of Jacksonville's offensive front, Hainsey will certainly be one of them.
