Jaguars Get Massive Injury Update Before Rams Game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars badly need a rebound in Week 7 when they face the Los Angeles Rams in London. After a key injury update on Monday, it appears their chances to do so have increased.
Puka Nacua Update
Rams' leading receiver and Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner Puka Nacua sustained an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, and it appears he will likely be unavailable vs. the Jaguars.
Rams WR Puka Nacua, the NFL’s leader in catches, suffered an ankle sprain that will likely cause him to miss time," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Monday morning. "It would make sense for Nacua to be out next week against the #Jaguars, then LAR has a bye to regroup and assess."
Nacua has been a legit triple crown candidate through the first six weeks of the season, and his absence would mean a great deal against a Jaguars' defense that has allowed some big plays through the air over the last two weeks. The Jaguars won an emotional game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, but the defense gave up several explosive plays in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
"I don't think that was the case. I could be wrong. When you walked into our building after the Kansas City game, it wasn't like everybody was walking around like we were God's gift to ball. It was a pretty frustrating, actually, week in some ways, in terms of like you're so happy, obviously, you won. But it was that process over the results that ultimately bit us in the butt today, right?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, which came just six days after the Jaguars had a statement win.
"Like that not getting those turnovers in excess, and then with a lack of explosives on offense, in a lot of ways and giving up a few explosives on defense, with the amount of penalties we had, you're not going to win that game very often. And we had a chance to win, right? You're down by one score at halftime. You score, miss the kick, and just not going win."
