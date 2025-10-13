Trevor Lawrence Gets Honest About Jaguars’ Defeat vs. Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a mess in the bed on Sunday by losing their first home game this season to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-12. It was an uninspiring performance following their dramatic win against the Kansas City Chiefs one week ago, and both sides of the ball failed to accomplish key aspects of their game plan against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks.
The offense was the biggest worry, as the issues that plagued the unit in the preseason have had a trickle-down effect deep into the regular season, as the Jaguars head into their international bout out of sorts. Jacksonville's franchise quarterback discussed the issues his offense had this weekend.
Trevor Lawrence on Sunday's disappointing offensive result
"Yeah, we just obviously didn't play our best ball today," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said following the game on Sunday. Despite completing 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, Lawrence was sacked a season-high seven times as the offense broke down throughout the game.
"A lot of mistakes, a lot of things that are self-inflicted wounds, like we taught about in the past. We've got to clean it up. We've got to be more detailed, you know, we just can't have so many penalties. We had a lot of drives where we started off negative, and it's just hard to play in second- and third-and-long all game."
Lawrence had one of his most productive games on Sunday, which turned to dirt because of lowly performances around him, a trend that has plagued the starting passer for much of his Jaguars career. He feels he and the offense did the hard things well and the simple things messed up, indicating the need to execute better as a whole.
"So, I think that's the that's the obvious, right? You know, we're doing some things, some difficult things well, and then we're messing up the simple things and having a lot of penalties, and it's just, you know, hard to sustain drives when you keep going backwards," Lawrence said.
"There's some stuff we gotta clean up. We gotta look in the mirror and fix the problems that have really been there all year," Lawrence said. "I feel like last week we did better with some of the penalties, but, you know, it showed up again this week. So we got to clean it up. and move forward."
