BREAKING: Jaguars OC Search Continues As Rams Retain Scheelhaase
Despite all indications pointing to Rams pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase being the favorite Liam Coen's inaugural staff in Jacksonville as offensive coordinator, Jacksonville received some unexpected news when NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Scheelhaase will remain with Los Angeles for the time being.
Scheelhaase is considered a rising coaching star across the NFL after making the jump over from the collegiate ranks. After finishing his playing career with Illinois, Scheelhaase joined the Fighting Illini coaching staff before making to jump to Iowa State, eventually serving as the Cyclones offensive coordinator.
It remains unclear what role Scheelhaase will serve in 2026 with the Rams, especially after the departure of Nick Caley and the expected departure of Jerry Schuplinski to Houston. Scheelhaase's return to the Rams calls into question what the future holds for Rams assistant offensive line coach Zak Kromer as Kromer is one of the candidates for the Jaguars offensive line job.
The Jaguars have also expressed interest in Rams Rams Director of Scouting James Gladstone for their GM job. Gladstone and Coen worked together during Coen's two stops with the Rams.
It is unclear at this time what prompted Scheelhaase to remain in Los Angeles considering a move to Jacksonville would likely have come with increased responsibilities, a higher salary, no state taxes, and an opportunity to have greater influence on the offense. A move would also have put Scheelhaase in a position to parlay the job into a head coaching opportunity.
If Scheelhaase did join Jacksonville, it would have been expected that at least one of his former Iowa State receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft would have joined him in Duval county. With the Rams retaining Scheelhaase, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel may have to be selected higher than previously expected if the Jaguars wish to have either Cyclone.
This spells another coach rumored to be linked with Coen taking an alternate job. Former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was rumored to have mutual interest with the Jaguars for an unknown coaching role. That is no longer the case as Rivera took a job at his collegiate alma mater, serving in a general manager role with the Cal Golden Bears.
