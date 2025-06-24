Why Anthony Campanile Can Save Jaguars' Defense
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like they had a defense that could challenge to be among the 10 best units in the NFL.
This is a unit that had added quality talents to their linebacker room, front four, and sufficient playmakers in the secondary that could help lead the Jaguars to another successful season. However, last offseason was one of the many cautionary tales that even if you have the talent on paper, it sometimes won't translate.
The 2024 Jaguars defense was anything but successful with a 4-13 record and finishing 31st in yards per game allowed along with the worst passing defense in yards per game allowed. Under previous defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, it seemed like no one could play well in a man-heavy system.
Their run defense did see improvement toward the end of the year which helped boost their rushing yards per game allowed numbers, which could be a sign of things to come.
A defense that features the likes of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker at edge rusher; Arik Armstead and emerging young players at defensive tackle; Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd at linebacker; and a secondary that has cornerbacks Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones and safety Darnell Savage should not have had as bad of a year as they did.
These talents return for another season, while the second-year players such as Jones, Maason Smith, and Jordan Jefferson could see more expansive roles in 2024. Furthermore, Jaguars' general manager James Gladstone made key additions to the defense.
Along with free safety Eric Murray and veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis, the Jaguars traded up for Heisman Trophy winner and two-way player Travis Hunter, who will see plenty of snaps at cornerback this season and beyond despite being a full-time starter at wide receiver.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will play a massive role in turning things around for this talented Jaguars defense. He is a former linebacker coach who oversaw the growth and development of Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper in Green Bay and his demeanor, tenacity as a coach, and ability to keep his players disciplined have stood out this offseason, dating back to his first press conference in Jacksonville.
Again, looking on paper, Jacksonville has a talented group of defenders that could help launch the team into above-average play. I believe they are capable of doing so with Campanile, who will be an aggressive, tenacious, yet disciplined and calculated coach who will play with more zone shells and have his linebackers play critical roles, which could help Lloyd finally become the player the Jaguars have been hoping to see since making him a first-round pick in 2022.
The goal of the Jaguars defense this season should be to finish as a Top 10 unit but they have the capacity to be an above-average unit in 2025. At worst, they finish in the middle of the pack with signs of growth but likely need at linebacker and defensive line, two areas that could form question marks if these groups don't perform.
An improved Jacksonville defense combined with an even more improved offense under head coach Liam Coen could put the franchise in contention for the AFC South title. Campanile and some of this team's newest defensive additions will play significant roles in accomplishing this. Will it happen is another conversation for another time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Campanile.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.