Rookie Running Backs Project as Jaguars' Future Backfield
Preseason is like the final kick to the high for football fans ahead of the start of games that will matter to the win-loss column. The delusion is at an enormous high, and sometimes, it can get people excited about the future before the struggles send those fans crashing down to earth.
Many felt this last preseason before the Jacksonville Jaguars' dramatic fall from grace, which has resulted in a new regime, players, and a resetting of expectations for the fall of 2025. However, the high continues, and some of it is placed on the team's two rookie running backs, who flashed their potential last Saturday night.
Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen project to be the future of Duval County's backfield
General manager James Gladstone made two selections to their running back room in April's NFL Draft: Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten and Syracuse's LeQuint Allen have skill sets that resemble similarities of their veteran counterparts, Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr., and those abilities were on display against the Steelers.
Tuten gave people a display of quality vision, the decision-making to hit the right gaps, contact balance to work off would-be tacklers, and the leg churn to get extra yards after contact and drive the pile forward. Allen offered the pass-catching ability, fluidity, and long strides that made him a draftable player, utilizing soft hands at the catch point and the patience to hit the right gaps.
"I thought he did some nice things. He was able to make some guys miss in the hole," Head coach Liam Coen said Monday after practice. "He ran hard. He had good ball security. So, I was pleased with Tuten.”
Praise from the head coach is a great sign for Tuten, who carried the ball six times for 24 yards and a touchdown. While much hasn't been said about Allen, it should be noted that he was a key part of getting the Jaguars in range to attempt a last-gasp touchdown for the win in Saturday night's 31-25 defeat to Pittsburgh, hauling in four passes for 20 yards and almost coming away with a terrific sideline catch.
I thought Tuten executed better behind the Jaguars' offensive line than Bigsby and has been a better pass-catcher in camp despite his lack of production in college in that area. If things continue to progress for the fourth-round pick, he could overtake the third-year tailback for the No. 2 RB slot.
Allen could become the future pass-catching back for the offense in the coming seasons with Etienne entering free agency next March. It opens the door for Coen to have an expansive and versatile backfield while adding a game-changing explosive element in Tuten.
There is a lot of potential with these two runners. As the Jaguars are getting younger and building for success in the seasons to come, Tuten and Allen could be a key part of that future.
