Why Tony Boselli Believes Jaguars Can Handle Adversity
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been no strangers to adversity in recent years.
Both on and off the field, adversity is one thing that has hampered the Jaguars at seemingly every stop over the last few years. Now, it is up to their new regime to change that.
With Liam Coen, James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli all speaking on the Jaguars-produced 'the EVPodcast', Boselli explained why the Jaguars' new leadership group won't fall into the same pitfalls of the last one.
"I mean, as a player, I lived it being a part of this organization the last you know, since the beginning. You go ups and downs, and you understand the stress. I haven't ever sat on this side of the aisle in the difficult times, you know, but I have watched and seen," Boselli said.
"I mean, Liam's been a coach his whole life growing up, James has been seeing it from growing up at a high school with his dad, but also with the Rams."
While the Jaguars are cognizant of the fact that eventually, one day, there will be disagreements, they also know that is to be expected -- and they have a plan for when it happens.
"So I think it's not like we're naive and thinking, hey ... everything's going to be great, and we're going to kumbaya every day and high five. That's not reality, but that's one of the fun things, is it's OK to disagree, and I think we all and -- it's OK to have hard conversations, and we've been purposeful of sitting down and talking through not just what we're going through now, but what is it going to feel like?" Boselli said.
"What is going to look like when the bullets are flying and making sure like, hey, we understand it. We started to understand and learn each other's personalities and communication styles. And one thing I appreciate about both these guys, and it's a theme that's been said, it's like, hey, the freedom to be yourself and the other, the other two of the three of us respecting that and be able to learn how that person moves and flows and communicates and trying to meet everyone at their at their place. And that's all you can ask for."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk Boselli and more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.