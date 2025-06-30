One Lingering Question for the Jaguars
At the very center of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 season is none other than quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
In a question recently posed by The Athletic on the biggest looming question facing each NFL franchise entering 2025, the ceiling of Lawrence came into question.
"The 2021 No. 1 pick was peaking in the second half of 2022, but both Lawrence and the Jaguars have cratered since that historic playoff comeback victory. It’s been assumed that new head coach Liam Coen will get the best out of Lawrence, much like Coen did last season with Baker Mayfield, but QB success isn’t as simple as the snap of a finger," The Athletic's Jeff Howe said.
"If Lawrence truly does reach his potential with Coen, he has the tools to be a top-10 quarterback. But if this pairing fails, another exciting new era in Jacksonville will lead to an organizational reset."
Lawrence is the key figure in the Jaguars' path moving forward, and it will be up to Coen to get the best out of him -- and up to general manager James Gladstone to provide him with the best roster possible.
“It's a lot different. I think it's hard to compare. Just the energy and obviously younger guys. It's just a different setup than we've had in the past, not to say one thing or the other, it's just it is very different, and I think all around the coaching staff too is majority younger guys," Lawrence said at the start of the offseason program.
"But the one thing I will say is everyone is in alignment, and it's the same message and it's very clear of what's being preached and what the culture is going to be about for our team and the messaging is crystal clear, and I think that's obviously important. Even starting with James, haven’t spent as much time with him, but obviously I've gotten to talk to him and really enjoyed that. But from him, all the way through the whole staff, it's all the same and I think that's a great starting point for us. Obviously, time will tell and we have to win on the field. That's most important, but I like where we're at.”
