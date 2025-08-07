Jaguars' Udinski on Lawrence Overcoming Adversity
Quarterback progression comes in all shapes and sizes, and their development is never linear in most cases. For Trevor Lawrence, that is truth to power as he enters a critical fifth year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This year, he is under a new coaching staff that is catered to the development and progression of its franchise passer.
One of those coaches has been key to his development, helping with things such as moving defenders with the eyes, maintaining consistent football, and focusing on the next play after a mistake.
Grant Udinski coaching Lawrence on mindset after interceptions
Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is only 29 years old, but he is already a key assistant to head coach Liam Coen in their task of turning Lawrence into the high-end passer many believe for him to be. This is a smart coach who could one day be leading an NFL organization in the coming seasons.
However, his focus is on the offense and Lawrence. For plenty of young quarterbacks, sometimes it is hard to refocus following a turnover. For Udinski, he and Lawrence are taking a "one play at a time" mindset.
“Well, we're always taking it kind of with a one play at a time, 'what now?' mindset," Udinski said. "So, we want to learn from those mistakes, but we don't want to come out the next snap or next series and be gun-shy just because of something that happened the next snap."
This is the type of mindset that will help Lawrence when that interception rears its ugly head, and it will; he's a gunslinger by nature and always has been. That won't change with this new staff, but maintaining a level of consistency in key areas such as footwork, resiliency off turnovers, and eye discipline is key to Lawrence's progress.
As Udinski explained, you have to take things one play at a time, especially at a position like quarterback, where the success of the team may ride on.
"You have to kind of play it one play at a time, especially at the quarterback position," Udinski said. "So, it's the same mindset and approach with every snap, but giving them the comfort and confidence to move on from a throw like that, you know, to progress differently and to learn from that mistake. I think with reps and times, he sees it, he recognizes the mistake, and he'll improve.”
