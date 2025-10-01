3 Surprising Stats About Jaguars' Red-Hot Start
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a red-hot start to the 2025 season, coming out of the first quarter of the season with a 3-1 record and back-to-back convincing wins.
So, what is there to make of the Jaguars' start? Here are three stats that help tell the tale.
OL Paving the Way
The Jaguars' offensive line has helped lead the franchise to its best start running the ball in years. Travis Etienne has had a resurgent year behind the Jaguars' improved offensive line, and this one stat clearly details why: In 2024, the Jaguars ranked No. 32 in yards before contact per carry at 0.90 yards. In 2025, they rank No. 4 at 1.98.
Etienne's 124 rushing yard performance against the 49ers, marked his second game of the season with 100-plus rushing yards and a run of 40 plus yards. His two games with over 100 rushing yards in 2025 are tied for the second most in the NFL (Bills RB James Cook - 3 games) and make him just the third player in franchise history to have multiple games with 100-plus rushing yards within the first four games of a season (RB Fred Taylor - 1998 and 2002, RB James Stewart).
WR Room's Production
Much more was expected out of the Jaguars' wide receiver room in 2025. There is still plenty of time for the room to improve and start producing to the standard that so many were looking for, but through the first month of the season the Jaguars' entire wide receiver room has combined for only one pass-catching touchdown. The only other team with a receiver room with one touchdown? The Atlanta Falcons.
Currently, the Jaguars' tight end room (2) and running back room (2) have scored more touchdowns than the unit that has Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Tim Patrick. That has to change sooner than later.
Elite LB Coverage
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has been defined by turnovers through the first month of the season, and perhaps the two biggest reasons the unit has been so good and so quickly has been the play of starting linebackers Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun. Lloyd has four takeaways this year (three picks and a fumble recovery), while Oluokun has an interception, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
The stat that tells the story of their success the best? According to Next Gen Stats, Oluokun and Lloyd rank as the top-two linebackers in the entire NFL in coverage EPA. Last year, Oluokun ranked No. 110 and Lloyd ranked No. 94.
