More Evidence Emerges of Jaguars' Devin Lloyd's Elite Ascent
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd has had a rapid ascent in 2025, with his first month of play proving to be some of the best film and production any defender -- in and outside of Jacksonville -- has put out this season.
As a result of Lloyd's latest big game, the former first-round pick has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time of his career following the Jaguars' 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
Lloyd's Award
"Lloyd has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after producing eight tackles (six solo), two interceptions and a tackle for loss in Week 4. Lloyd is the only player in the NFL this season and in franchise history to reach each of those marks in a single game. His four takeaways lead the NFL in 2025," the Jaguars said.
Lloyd was the only AFC player with multiple interceptions in Week 4 and it marked the second game by a linebacker this season with at least eight tackles and two interceptions (Chicago’s Tremaine Edmunds in Week 3).
This is Lloyd’s first-career Defensive Player of the Week award, as he and Foyesade Oluokun (Week 1) become the first pair of teammates to each earn the honor this season. Lloyd becomes the third former University of Utah linebacker to win the award, joining Cody Barton (Week 7, 2024) and Anthony Davis (Week 10, 1997).
“Yeah, no, it is incredible. It's been a lot of fun to watch, especially Devin's [LB Devin Lloyd] just been a ball magnet. It is so cool to see him have success. Just been here a short time but seeing how hard he works and that's showing up in a big way," Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck said on Monday.
"Campy says, ‘God rewards those that run to the football’ and just the effort that everybody is putting in into each week and seeing it show up in those kind of situations where, ball bounces another way and you just, ‘ah, man, it would've been nice to have that one,’ but they are bouncing our way. We are hunting up routes and all that and it's cool to see.”
