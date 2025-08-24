Why Trevor Lawrence's Past Struggles Are Overblown
It's no secret that Trevor Lawrence struggled for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2024 NFL season. He endured a shoulder sprain before returning after two missed games, only to sustain a concussion in Week 13 against the Houston Texans that effectively ended his campaign. Even when he was healthy, though, it was clear his development had stagnated in his third year under Head Coach Doug Pederson.
Because of his arrested development and the Jags' overall disappointing 4-13 finish last season, the franchise cleaned house, bringing in a brand new staff featuring Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. There was plenty of room for improvement in every phase of the game for Jacksonville, but the main focus will be on what Coen can do for Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense.
As offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, Coen coaxed a career year out of quarterback Baker Mayfield and helped orchestrate one of the most lethal attacks in the NFL. Lawrence represents the Jaguars' best chance of finding a second franchise quarterback after Mark Brunell. Ensuring that he bounces back strongly won't just be paramount to the team's success in 2025, but it's also crucial for the future of the organization.
Were Trevor Lawrence's struggles in the 2024 NFL season overblown?
It's undeniable that the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't get the season they hoped for out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year. However, his shortcomings may have been quite a bit overstated.
Playing in only nine full games, he still tallied 2,004 yards passing on 61.3 percent completion, throwing 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also rushed 25 times for 113 additional yards and three scores.
Extrapolating those numbers for a full 17-week season would have given him 3,785 yards on 317-for-518 passing, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, along with another 213 rushing yards on 47 carries and six more scores. It still would have been a slight downturn from the trajectory he showed through his first three years, but it wouldn't have been worth hitting the panic button.
Not to mention that he missed the Jaguars' last five games of the season, in which they played the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans twice. That was by far Jacksonville's easiest stretch of the campaign and could have significantly buoyed Lawrence's production.
According to Warren Sharp, only 30.4 percent of his incompletions were due to inaccurate passes. That mark was better than the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (30.7), Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (31.6), and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff (34.2).
With a fully healthy season and Head Coach Liam Coen in his ear, Trevor Lawrence could very well reinsert himself into the top-10 quarterback conversation.
