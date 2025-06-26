Why Jaguars' Spencer Whipple Believes in Liam Coen
When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's staff, there likely isn't a member of it who knows him as well or for as long as quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple.
The son of famed offensive mind Mark Whipple, Whipple has known Coen for decades and has even cut his teeth on the same staff in the college ranks.
That is why Trevor Lawrence's new position coach is maybe the authority on Coen as it pertains to his first NFL staff. And when it comes to Whipple, it is clear he is a believer in the Jaguars' new head coach.
"Yeah, he brings great energy. I'd say the first thing is he's a football guy at heart. I mean, that's kind of how we we know each other from the times growing up, when we were both in high school and then played together in college, and he's just always been so immersed in the game and the X's and O's, the football, the adjustments, the playing the quarterback position," Whipple said at the end of OTAs.
"And then he has such a charismatic, you know, way about himself that he's able to connect with all the all the guys on the team, the way he has the command and lead of the room, you know, in front of the team meetings, and really lays out the plan and the idea of what we want to get done very concisely for the guys and what the standards are to hold them accountable to."
Coen has clearly already made a mark on the Jaguars' franchise due to his leadership style; a style Whipple has known across all different stages of his football journey. And a style he is more than happy to follow.
"So combination of all that starts with the football, but then him and himself, being himself and his personality, showing that to the players," Whipple said. "I think that they connect with him, and it's been fun to watch over the years from knowing him, from the time we were together working together, playing together, and now seeing them in this role as a head coach, has been fun to watch."
