Bold Predictions for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
After getting drafted 1st overall in 2021 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, being the most hyped-up quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck nearly 10 years earlier, Trevor Lawrence hasn't exactly lived up to the expectations.
Now heading into his 5th season, may have him on a short leash despite already signing a five-year, $275 million contract last offseason. While he's shown flashes, to some it may not be enough to prove that he should be THE guy goung forward.
However, if Lawrence was to prove the doubters wrong, it would be with this supporting cast. So far, head coach Liam Coen has shown nothing but support for his quarterback, and has had a proven track record in developing players like Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.
Not only has the coaching staff been warm to Lawrence, but he finally has the offensive weapons that would help him become the quarterback he was drafted to be. With drafting receivers Brian Thomas Jr. last season and Travis Hunter in 2025, Lawrence has the surrounding talent he needs to exceed all expectations.
As for opinions around the league, each analyst wants to see something specific from Lawrence this year to finally make a decision on if Lawrence was the right pick or not.
"I think Lawrence is poised to take the next step," wrote Frank Frangie, the radio voice of the Jaguars. "I would like to see those numbers improve – 20-plus touchdowns, single-digit interceptions, well over 3,000 yards. But more than numbers, I think this fifth year will be a good one. I want to see him emerge as a top 10 quarterback. I think he will."
"Action Sports Jax" Sports Director, Brent Martineau, also stated his predictions for Lawrence in the upcoming year:
"I would like to see a healthy and very productive season for Lawrence. There's a lot of belief in Jacksonville in Lawrence despite the roller-coaster four seasons. The main thing is to stay healthy and play the entire season. It should be reasonable to expect career-best numbers for Lawrence in touchdowns (25), yards (4,113) and completion percentage (66.3). If Lawrence delivers those things, the Jaguars should have a chance to make the postseason in December."
