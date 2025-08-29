How Caleb Ransaw Can Get Something From Lost Rookie Season
While there is plenty of optimism surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars entering 2025, the 53-man roster cut down did bring the first real negative news of the new regime: the season-ending injury to rookie safety Caleb Ransaw.
Ransaw, a third-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and the second player the Jaguars selected, was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury on Wednesday and his rookie year is now lost.
Ransaw's Injury
"It's unfortunate, he had a non-contact injury on his foot that ultimately, we put him in a boot with the hope that it wouldn't result in surgery. Checked after the boot came off, and it was clear that it was going to have to -- we were going to have to go in. So, he ended up having the surgery, still had optimism that there was a chance towards the back half of the year that he would be able to return and do a designation for return," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.
"Unfortunately, it ended up being that it was going to be too close to the buzzer, so to speak, and it would have been some version of trying to rush him back. Looking at the long game, it makes the most sense to make sure his recovery timeline isn't rushed, and we can go about it the right way for him. Yeah, it's disappointing because he's somebody that we certainly had a very vivid vision for, and he was progressing at an extremely high rate. Nonetheless, we got a good group that is ready to bring it to life on the grass and play together, play in tandem, and looking forward to seeing that here against the Carolina Panthers."
Ransaw's 2025
With Ransaw now shelved for the season, is there still a way for Ransaw to extract some value from his lost rookie year?
According to head coach Liam Coen, the answer is clear.
“He has to. I mean, those guys have to stay in and it’s really difficult when you're hurt and you know it's going to be a tough go. So, you've got to and he's the type of guy that will handle it the right way," Coen said.
This isn't Ransaw's first injury, and the way he has rebounded in the past gives the Jaguars hopes he can do it again.
"He's had injuries in the past. He's been hurt before. He's been able to stay locked in and come back from that. So, I have the confidence in him that he'll be there doing the right things," Coen said.
"I mean, the guy, I remember hearing a story when he had surgery at Tulane. He was waiting to get surgery or he just had surgery and he had his iPad with him and he had the video guy download all of the best nickels [nickel cornerbacks] in the NFL, and he was watching all their tape while he was out of post op. So, he's got that right mindset, and he has to take advantage of it.”
