What Latest Jaguars Injury Report Means for Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's ankle is just fine, folks.

All of Duval County can now stop fretting, with Lawrence being listed as a full participant on the Jaguars' Thursday injury report. Lawrence was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but he had zero issues moving around at Thursday's practice and did not appear to have any support on his ankle.

Didn’t see anything noticeable on Trevor Lawrence’s ankle at practice pic.twitter.com/bFc1XIB402 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 11, 2025

Trevor Lawrence Update

The most likely scenario? Lawrence is dealing with soreness in his ankle and the Jaguars had to follow the NFL's protocol when it comes to dealing with a player's practice reps due to injury. It also needs to be considered that the Jaguars' Wednesday practices are their lightest of the week and focus more on the mental preparation.

"There's a ton to get done on a Wednesday, even if you're not going full speed every rep. There's a lot that you have to do and you have to be able to do that as a team because later in the season you just can't practice full speed every single rep and run 80 plays out there every day," Lawrence said on Wednesday.

"It's just guys' bodies won't hold up. So, coach [Head Coach Liam Coen] has done a great job of managing the schedule. We just do what the schedule is, but he is taking care of us, he has done a great job and I think we've responded the right way and been mature about it.”

Lawrence was not the only Jaguars player who became a full participant on Thursday. Jaguars left tackle Walker Little and safety Andrew Wingard cleared concussion protocol and were back on the field in full capacity after each missed practice and the game last week.

The Jaguars also got rookie defensive end BJ Green back after he was limited with a knee injury on Thursday. Other players the Jaguars saw as full participants were defensive end Travon Walker (knee), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (neck).

The Jaguars only had a small number of players listed as limited: guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and wide receiver Parker Washington (hip). Cleveland and Morris have each been limited throughout the week, while Washington has been limited in four practices in a row due to a hip injury he sustained two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans.

For the second day in a row, the Jaguars had zero non-participants in practice.

