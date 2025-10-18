3 Key Jaguars To Watch in London Clash vs. Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to London this weekend for their annual international home game to face the Los Angeles Rams. These two teams are familiar with each other in terms of system and personnel usage, as both head coaches, Liam Coen and Sean McVay, have worked with each other in the past.
The Rams are among the teams attempting to find consistency and a push for a deeper postseason run. They will present some obstacles for the Jaguars, meaning that a few key players will need to step up if this upstart Jacksonville team wants to come off the bye in two weeks at 5-2. Let's look at the key players to watch this weekend for Coen's squad.
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas has been under scrutiny for some lackadaisical moments and inconsistencies in his play. I got fouled on for suggesting such a thing toward him, but it is the truth: the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout must perform as such, and the player he knows he can be as one of the best at his position.
He'll have a chance to have another productive week against the Rams, as the cornerback position has been their biggest weakness this season. It would add a lot of pressure on opposing defensive coordinator Chris Shula if Thomas were to break loose, and the question is when, not if it happens.
WR/CB Travis Hunter
The Jaguars have a weapon in Hunter, an incredible two-way player who has shown to not only to be the best cover cornerback on the roster but the best run-after-catch receiver as well. While he isn't playing every snap on either side of the ball, his usage is working, allowing him to be an effective playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Hunter will be needed in two phases: the Rams' passing attack and targeting their cornerbacks. He has shown he can play and limit the best of the best in his vicinity while making incredible plays in space against opposing defenses. Los Angeles has an underwhelming cornerback room that could be taken advantage of this weekend.
LB/EDGE Dennis Gardeck
With Devin Lloyd out, the rational option would've been to highlight Ventrell Miller, but the third-year player has shown to be an adequate player when asked. The real key will be Gardeck, who has spent years playing against the Rams and knows them just as well as the head coach and general manager of the Jaguars.
Gardeck's role will expand, and his value as both a pass rusher and off-ball linebacker will be too much to keep off the sidelines against the Rams' run games and depleted offensive line with Rob Havenstein.
