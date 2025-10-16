Inside Look at How Jaguars Must Stop Rams' Defense
ACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars face one of their toughest tests of the season in Week 7, facing off against the Los Angeles Rams overseas in London.
So, how do we think the Jaguars match up with the Rams? We asked Rams On SI's Brock Vierra for an inside look, now looking at the Rams' defense.
1) How elite has Jared Verse been?
Vierra: One of the best. if Jaguars fans want to see the power Verse has, watch the week five highlight of Verse getting a running start, trucking the Colts' center, and making Daniel Jones commit the most textbook intentional ground penalty ever. Verse has been a nightmare and don't let the numbers fool you as he's been getting Aaron Donald treatment by the opposition. Not only is he elite, he perpetually causes fumbles too.
2) Where is the Rams' defense weak?
Vierra: Outside corner. For a split second, I thought Jerry Rice went into a time machine, made himself 25 years old again and stole Kendrick Bourne's identity. Bourne had ten receptions for 142 yards.. However, that's not an isolated incident as Jauan Jennings did the Rams worse the year before. Adonai Mitchell burned the secondary too this season before making a massive mistake, dropping the ball before crossing the plain of the end zone. AJ Brown and Devonta Smith smoked the secondary in week three and Elic Ayomanor had his moments as well in week two so it's Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter season.
3) Who wins the Shula/Coen chess match?
Vierra: Shula and only because of his defensive line. Outside corner is a problem but everything else isn't. Shula has the NFL's second-highest sack leader, only trailing by .5 of a sack and his name isn't Jared Verse, it's Byron Young. Somehow, Pilates turned Young into more of a gridiron monster than he already is, and Shula is dialing up the pressure. While Coen is brilliant and Lawrence has peaked, strong defensive concepts still hurt the Jaguars and Shula is one of the best. However, I'm sure Coen will have something up his sleeve.
4) Can the Rams limit BTJ?
Vierra: In theory...yes but football isn't decided in theory. If the Jaguars can have Travis Etienne zig and zag his way into forcing Shula to abandon his two-high safety shield, Thomas will burn the Rams.
5) What kind of game can Etienne have?
Vierra: A very good one. Outside of Derrick Henry, the most effective running back the Rams have played this season has been Tony Pollard. The Rams have had to take on Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry in back-to-back weeks. They're tired, and Etienne has the ability to make people miss and then turn the corner. I think Etienne will be the hardest challenge for the Rams' run defense throughout the first seven weeks of the season.
