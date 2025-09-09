Jaguars Shake Up RB Depth After Tank Bigsby Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move on Monday evening, trading away veteran running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of Day 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
In doing so, the Jaguars created an open roster spot on their 53-man roster and on their running back depth chart.
New Face
Now, that role has been filled as the Jaguars have signed veteran running back Cody Schrader off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad.
Schrader, who was elevated from the Rams' practice squad to the active roster for Week 1, will now take the place as the Jaguars' No. 4 running back behind Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr.
"Schrader also played one game with the Rams last season where he had a three-yard run, a six-yard reception and a tackle on special teams. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and spent that offseason with San Francisco before being waived then claimed by the Rams," the Jaguars said in a release.
"Schrader played collegiately at the University of Missouri where he totaled 2,371 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns on 446 carries (5.3 avg.) and 41 receptions for 328 yards in two seasons (2022-23) after transferring from Truman State University."
Value of RB4
Earlier in training camp, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear why the team values having a deep running back depth chart to get through the grind and the ups and the downs of a 17-game season.
“It's hard to keep a lot of them happy, but if they understand that injuries are going to occur, things are going to happen. What we learned last year in Tampa was you need three.," Coen said.
"You need three good ones that you can feel like can go and step in and your offense doesn't change. That is kind of what we were trying to do with acquiring those two in the draft was make sure that we have a stable. Is it sometimes hard to keep them all happy? Sure, but I'd rather have more than less.”
Make sure you are keeping yourself up to date with the new RB when you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Let us know your thoughts on the new RB when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.