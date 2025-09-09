Social Media Reacts to Jaguars' Tank Bigsby Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another big trade on Monday, this time dealing third-year running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth- and sixth-round pick package in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The move had seemed destined to happen for some time, and the standout performance from Travis Etienne in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers likely didn't hinder things.
"We had a good conversation, about a week ago or so and just continuing to relay, man. You have a skill set that we really enjoy in terms of the way that you play the game, you play your tail off, you run hard as heck. I continue to believe that he'll be better in games even than practice where you don't get a full feel of if people can tackle him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during training camp on Aug. 15.
"Like, arm tackles out here when you tag off, like, that's not a tackle on him sometimes. So, I thought he had a good day yesterday. Needs to continue to take the right steps when it comes to his progression in blitz pup and understanding what those reads are and not getting out too quick, and having that protection mindset so that when he's in, there's no there's nothing we can't do. So that we don't come become, you know, predictable in some ways.”
So, what did social media have to say about the Jaguars' latest move?
Social Media Reacts
The move clearly will have a big impact on fantasy football teams, with the Jaguars' cloudy running back picture becoming all the more clear.
As for what Bigsby's role with the Eagles will be, it is clear he is set to compete in the running back room behind Saquon Barkley while also serving a role on special teams as a kick returner.
As for the Jaguars, it is clear this trade was also executed in large part because the Jaguars feel comfortable moving forward with rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, each of whom has flashed since the Jaguars made them Day 3 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
