Pair of Jaguars Rookies Make Important List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been afraid to lean on their rookie class in 2025, and the Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams the case was no different.
Even though the Jaguars were outmatched in the 35-7 loss in London, the Jaguars did see their rookie class make a noticeable impact. As a result, two Jaguars rookies made the Week 7 All-Rookie team from Pro Football Focus.
Rookie Impact
The first name on this list is clear: Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had a breakout performance with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, recording the first 100-yard receiving game of any Jaguars skill player this season.
"It took until Week 7, but reigning Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter has finally cracked the PFF Rookie Team of the Week, this time as a wide receiver. While the Jaguars got thrashed by the Rams overseas, Hunter caught eight of his 12 targets for 101 yards, his first career 100-yard receiving game while also recording his first NFL touchdown," PFF said.
"Hunter played a little more sparingly at cornerback but was good in limited action, generating an 83.6 PFF coverage grade on 10 coverage snaps while not allowing a reception."
Hunter should be expected to take on an even bigger role moving forward, whether that is becoming a focal point on offense or taking on more responsibilities on defense.
“Yeah, I think that is absolutely going to be a part of the conversation this evening with both sides of the football," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.
"I thought that there were some definite flashes yesterday in terms of on offense specifically, had a great pass breakup as well on defense. And we are going to play the best 11 as much as humanly possible after this bye."
Also making the list this week is undrafted rookie defensive end Danny Striggow, who played a career-high 10 defensive snaps in just his second apperance this season.
"The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota barely played enough snaps to qualify for this list but made them count against the Rams. Striggow was at his best defending the run, as he recorded a positively-graded play on 14.3% of these snaps without a single negatively-graded play," PFF said.
