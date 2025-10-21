Jaguar Report

Pair of Jaguars Rookies Make Important List

The Jacksonville Jaguars had two impressive rookie performances in their Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spins a football in his hand after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spins a football in his hand after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been afraid to lean on their rookie class in 2025, and the Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams the case was no different.

Even though the Jaguars were outmatched in the 35-7 loss in London, the Jaguars did see their rookie class make a noticeable impact. As a result, two Jaguars rookies made the Week 7 All-Rookie team from Pro Football Focus.

Rookie Impact

The first name on this list is clear: Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had a breakout performance with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, recording the first 100-yard receiving game of any Jaguars skill player this season.

travis hunter
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It took until Week 7, but reigning Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter has finally cracked the PFF Rookie Team of the Week, this time as a wide receiver. While the Jaguars got thrashed by the Rams overseas, Hunter caught eight of his 12 targets for 101 yards, his first career 100-yard receiving game while also recording his first NFL touchdown," PFF said.

"Hunter played a little more sparingly at cornerback but was good in limited action, generating an 83.6 PFF coverage grade on 10 coverage snaps while not allowing a reception."

travis hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter should be expected to take on an even bigger role moving forward, whether that is becoming a focal point on offense or taking on more responsibilities on defense.

“Yeah, I think that is absolutely going to be a part of the conversation this evening with both sides of the football," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.

travis hunter
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I thought that there were some definite flashes yesterday in terms of on offense specifically, had a great pass breakup as well on defense. And we are going to play the best 11 as much as humanly possible after this bye."

Also making the list this week is undrafted rookie defensive end Danny Striggow, who played a career-high 10 defensive snaps in just his second apperance this season.

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota barely played enough snaps to qualify for this list but made them count against the Rams. Striggow was at his best defending the run, as he recorded a positively-graded play on 14.3% of these snaps without a single negatively-graded play," PFF said.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the rookie lost.

Please let us know your thoughts on the rookie list when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.