3 Observations on Jaguars' Inactives vs. Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars sat out the vast majority of their 53-man roster against the Miami Dolphins, with most of the players on the field at Hard Rock Stadium being third-string players and rookies.
So, what do we make of the list of Jaguars who were inactive and what it means? We break it down below.
Most Surprising Inactive
The most surprising name to not suit up for the Jaguars? Rookie wide receiver Eli Pancol, who is seemingly in a fight to be the No, 5 receiver. Every other undrafted rookie receiver played in the game, and Pancol had certainly not seemed like a receiver who had locked up a spot in training camp previously.
But if the Jaguars are not able to land another receiver after cut day, then Pancol makes the most sense as their No. 5 wideout. He has the most size amongst the group for a smaller wide receiver room, and ultimately offers a different brand of traits than most of the others.
Why This Inactive Made Sense
One of the key names from a roster construction perspective who were listed as an inactive was veteran safety Daniel Thomas. While the heavy additions of safeties this offseason may have had some wondering if Thomas was going to make the roster in his sixth season, but it surely appears he is safe once again.
While Thomas has never been much of an impact player on defense, he is genuinely one of the best gunners and special teams players in the entire NFL. And that is why he is set again to make the 53-man roster, even with a host of new faces at the position.
Context for a few names
The Jaguars had a few obvious names on the inactive list such as key starters like Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and so forth. But there were a couple of names who were not on the list who, while perhaps active, were not listed as such because they had to fight for a spot on the roster.
This includes names like Devin Lloyd, Andrew Wingard, Darnell Savage and others. None of these players played, and they were not listed as such simply because the Jaguars had to have enough players dressed for insurance policies. So, no, do not read into it much -- or it all.
