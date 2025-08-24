Jaguar Report

3 Observations on Jaguars' Inactives vs. Dolphins

What do we make of the Jacksonville Jaguars inactives vs. the Miami Dolphins.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) runs during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) runs during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars sat out the vast majority of their 53-man roster against the Miami Dolphins, with most of the players on the field at Hard Rock Stadium being third-string players and rookies.

So, what do we make of the list of Jaguars who were inactive and what it means? We break it down below.

Most Surprising Inactive

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Eli Pancol (10) rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most surprising name to not suit up for the Jaguars? Rookie wide receiver Eli Pancol, who is seemingly in a fight to be the No, 5 receiver. Every other undrafted rookie receiver played in the game, and Pancol had certainly not seemed like a receiver who had locked up a spot in training camp previously.

But if the Jaguars are not able to land another receiver after cut day, then Pancol makes the most sense as their No. 5 wideout. He has the most size amongst the group for a smaller wide receiver room, and ultimately offers a different brand of traits than most of the others.

Why This Inactive Made Sense

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) takes his helmet off after warmups during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the key names from a roster construction perspective who were listed as an inactive was veteran safety Daniel Thomas. While the heavy additions of safeties this offseason may have had some wondering if Thomas was going to make the roster in his sixth season, but it surely appears he is safe once again.

While Thomas has never been much of an impact player on defense, he is genuinely one of the best gunners and special teams players in the entire NFL. And that is why he is set again to make the 53-man roster, even with a host of new faces at the position.

Context for a few names

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on from the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had a few obvious names on the inactive list such as key starters like Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and so forth. But there were a couple of names who were not on the list who, while perhaps active, were not listed as such because they had to fight for a spot on the roster.

This includes names like Devin Lloyd, Andrew Wingard, Darnell Savage and others. None of these players played, and they were not listed as such simply because the Jaguars had to have enough players dressed for insurance policies. So, no, do not read into it much -- or it all.

