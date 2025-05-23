Liam Coen Has High Expectations For Jaguars' Tyson Campbell
There are plenty of players on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster who Liam Coen is going to lean on in his first year as head coach.
Amongst those players is veteran cornerback Tyson Campbell, who has proven himself as the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And this offseason, no moves from Coen or general manager James Gladstone have indicated the Jaguars feel any differently under their new regime.
Coen went as far as to heap heavy praise on the Jaguars' veteran following the first day of OTAs, noting that he has been a standout player thus far.
“I thought he’s done a nice job so far. I have. He has those fluid movements, long range, I thought he had a nice day, specifically today. But also, leading up into today," Coen said.
Campbell has had issues with injuries in each of the last two seasons that have forced him to both miss games and play at not quite close to 100%. But when he has stayed healthy, he has shown he has the talent to take away an opposing team's top wide receiver week in and week out.
Campbell also looks like he is set to play in a coverage scheme that is much closer to the one he played in during his breakout season in 2022 under former defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.
The entire Jaguars' secondary took a dip last season in Ryan Nielsen's press coverage scheme, but it appears new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is set to put Campbell in position to produce in 2025.
"I just think he’s done a nice job stacking blocks, he’s got good vision on the quarterback right now, playing a little bit of a different scheme than he’s been playing over the last year and being a little bit more vision on the quarterback, patience, playing a little bit of off-man," Coen said.
"I just think that’s kind of where he’s going to be able to excel. He's got confidence right now, which is always good from a corner. I’ve been really pleased with Tyson thus far.”
For the Jaguars' defense to take a needed next step this year, they will need Campbell to play like the player Coen knows him as.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Campbell @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Campbell by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE