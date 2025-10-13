Good and Not So Good From Jaguars' Loss to Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars simply got punched in the mouth. Now, it is time to see if the Jaguars are prepared to get back up or not.
So, what were the highs and the lows of the Jaguars' 20-12 loss to the Seahawks? We break it down below.
The Good
Montaric Brown
Playing starter snaps after the Tyson Campbell trade, the Jaguars got a solid outing from Montaric Brown against the Seahawks. He wasn't able to slow down Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- few are -- but he did have two impressive pass breakups and was a reliable tackler. It is easy to see why the Jaguars are high on him.
Travis Hunter on Defense
Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has had ups and downs through his first six games, but it is becoming more and more clear he is the team's best pure cover corner. We will see if he is ever utilized as such considering the need for him to play receiver, but he had yet another solid outing at cornerback against the Seahawks and a tough matchup against JSN.
Out of Structure Plays
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars struggled to turn the passing game into a consistent threat against an injured secondary for most of Sunday's game, but it did feel like Trevor Lawrence continued his trend from Week 5 as a playmaker outside of structure. Lawrence struggled mightily in this regard in the first month of the season, but he made several plays on the move on Sunday that kept the Jaguars in the game.
The Not So Good
Pass Protection
The Jaguars' season-high in pressures and pressure rate allowed entering Week 6? 12 pressures and a 33.3%, both of which came in Week 5 agains tthe Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Seahawks, the Jaguars allowed a staggering 25 pressures and 50% rate. According to NextGenStats, it was the fourth-worst game of any team this season in terms of pressures and the 12th-worst by pressure rate.
Explosive Plays
The Jaguars allowed five passing plays of 20 yards or more against the Seahawks: gains of 61, 32, and 20 yards against Jaxon Smith-Njigba; a 61-yard gain to AJ Barner; and a 29-yard gain to Cooper Kupp. Liam Coen called these plays the Achillies Heel of the defense on Sunday, and it is hard to be favorable about the defense's performance when they allow backbreaking gains like they did on Sunday/
Penalty Party
The Jaguars' penalties were abhorrent on Sunday, with a Travis Hunter offsides wiping a touchdown off the board and Anton Harrison wiping away a nine-yard gain on first-down and then a seven-yard first-down conversion. The penalties on offense have killed the Jaguars all year, and it reared its ugly head again on Sunday.
“I don’t feel like it was really tough or anything. I feel like we just had a lot of penalties. Every time we’d get a good play or get a drive started, I feel like we would set ourselves back with a penalty or something," Brian Thomas said after the game. "Just little stuff. I feel like we had a good game plan. Some of the stuff we were doing was working. We’ve just got to quit beating ourselves. That was really it.”
