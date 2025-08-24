Jaguars Finish Preseason On a High Note
The Jacksonville Jaguars sat out dozens of key players vs. the Miami Dolphins in Saturday's preseason finale -- but don't tell their reserve unit that.
Going against the starting Dolphins offense, sans a player here or there, the Jaguars' mostly-third string defense took it to Mike McDaniels' unit.
On the first two drives of the game, the Jaguars' backup unit allowed just six yards while forcing two different three-and-outs.
One yard allowed per play, two punts, two sacks (one by BJ Green, one by Danny Striggow), and zero first downs allowed.
Defense Shines
“Played their tails off, man. They were physical, getting the ball out of his hands, affecting the quarterback. I thought the defense did a really nice job, especially against their first offense," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said following halftime.
The Jaguars fell 14-6 in the preseason finale, bringing their preseason record to 0-2-1. But of those 14 points, only seven were scored by the Dolphins' starting offense, and that did not come until a few minutes into the second quarter.
With so many key players sitting out for the Jaguars, it was clear Jacksonville saw Saturday as a chance for their practice squad candidates to shine.
“We're getting closer and closer. You're figuring out who your 53 is, and then now, hey, decisions to end up getting to your 48. Things are going to shake up a little bit, but I've been proud of the work thus far, and, we still got a little bit of room to grow still," Coen said.
With the preseason now in the books, the Jaguars have a final picture on their roster before cut down day on Tuesday.
“I think one of the things that, we attempt to emphasize is, having some evaluations rooted in really the authentic football exposures. So, obviously there's a ton of skill development that is geared in practice and that includes the indie sessions, the group sessions, the one-on-ones, all those sorts of things that aren't authentic football environment," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said.
"Those are skill development windows. You can take away some things from that for sure, but this is the root of really where we take our bigger picture thoughts, and extract those thoughts away and apply them in our decision making because this is this is the truest form of the game and truest representation of who these players are individually and as a collective group.”
