3 Top Rookies Turning Heads for the Jaguars at Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put in 16 training camp practices to this point, and they are close to wrapping it up for the regular season.
With the Jaguars' needing a big impact from their rookie class, it will be key for the Jaguars to quickly get their draft picks acclimated and ready to play.
“When you have, Caleb's [DB Caleb Ransaw] down, which is kind of a bummer. Unfortunately, he was doing some really good things, but the rest of the class, [LB] Jalen McLeod's obviously been out as well. I've been pleased with those guys in terms of, [DB] Rayuan Lane [III] showing up on special teams like he did all throughout his college career," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"Tuten [RB Bhayshul Tuten] and did some really good things in the in the, preseason game, and he's continued to get better. Same thing with Quint [RB LeQuint Allen Jr.]. Like, he's been steady in blitz pro and doing the things that we're asking him to do. You look at Wyatt and Jonah [OL Jonah Monheim] as well have really, been consistent, for rookies. That's not easy to do is to have consistency. I think, it's a group effort. [LB] Jack Kiser, probably had one of his days he'd like to have back yesterday, but he's had some good days as well and they're stacking blocks. It's just, when we get out into the game, what are those eyes looking like again? Can we improve maybe the composure from game one to game two?”
So, which Jaguars rookies have been the most impressive thus far? We look at three below.
Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter had a quiet preseason debut, but he had made dazzling play after dazzling play throughout the course of training camp -- no matter what side of the ball he has been on. He looks like a true difference maker who just needs to continue to get acclimated to the NFL, and he should make a massive impact on both sides of the ball.
Bhayshul Tuten
After a quiet start to training camp due to a hamstring injury, no rookie has picked up more momentum in recent weeks than Bhayshul Tuten. The Jaguars staff was very pleased with his performance in the preseason opener vs. the Steelers, and he could be in line for a larger role sooner than later.
Wyatt Milum
Whether left tackle, left guard, right tackle, or right guard, the Jaguars have used Wyatt Milum all over the offensive line in recent weeks. It remains to be seen if there is a spot for him on the Week 1 offensive line but his versatility and consistency have been bright spots.
