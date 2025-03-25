Is Jaguars' Nick Mullens Addition Flying Under the Radar?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offseason additions have primarily been focused on raising the floor level of where the franchise sat last season. The 4-13 campaign obviously wasn't what any of the roster wanted last season, but it gave the new front office something to work with and improve on.
One of the free agency additions came in the form of quarterback Nick Mullens. Mullens and the Jaguars franchise reached a two-year deal to have Mullens as a backup option to franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That being said, the newest backup in Jacksonville might be getting undervalued, given where the Jaguars rank in recent power rankings.
According to ESPN.com's "NFL Nation" the Jaguars do not climb the ranks in which they sat last season. Coming in at 28th on the board, the Jaguars might be undervalued as a whole, but Mullens was listed as the under the radar option that could impact the franchise for the future.
"Mullens spent the past three seasons in Minnesota under coach Kevin O'Connell, who is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree just like new Jaguars coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Coen's offense should be similar to Minnesota's, so Mullens will offer Trevor Lawrence another tutor," Mike DiRocco wrote.
If head coach Liam Coen does decide to use a similar approach to the Minnesota Viking's offense last season, an offense that helped lead the franchise to a 14-3 record. Last season, Mullens collected 38 yards in four appearances, but that isn't the type of player he is when given more opportunities.
Granted, the franchise doesn't want to send Mullens out on the field if his role is to support Lawrence, but given the track record Lawrence had last season due to several injuries, Mullens is a step in the right direction from what the franchise had last season in the back up role.
Two times in his career with the San Fransisco 49ers, Mullens dropped over 2,000 passing yards. He got the chance to shine for the Vikings in his second season, where he dropped 1,306 passing yards in five games played.
If Mullens does crack the field here and there, the Jacksonville fans should have more confidence compared to last season, given the improvements he has made throughout his career. After all, he does has a career passer rating of 88.3.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.