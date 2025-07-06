The Jaguars 2025 Table Features Elite QBs
SInce the NFL Draft to OTAs, the introductory press confereneces to free agency and basically anything else related to professional football in Northern Florida, it's been much discussed how vital a good body of work is in the 2025 season is for Liam Coen in his inaugural year as the head man of Shad Khan's franchise.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, indeed, have been preparing well, and all phases to this point have gone according to plan. However, a lot of the scheme that are being discussed are on the offensive side of the ball. So what about defense?
Anthony Campanile was brought in to coordinate the defensive effort in Duval, and the former Green Bay and Miami linebackers coach has some talent to work with. But in order to succeed, opposing quarterbacks must be not granted an all-access pass to the Jaguar's side of the field. However, there will be a trial by fire in the Duval dining room this fall, and some of the plaintiffs are Joey Chestnut-elite.
In a recent PFF submission ranking that ranked the best quarterbacks in the National Football League, Campanile's unit will look over the line of scrimmage and see mastery calling the signals, as six out ot the top 11 are waiting to pad their Hall of Fame resumès with titanic performances against them.
The passing showcase starts with the high-powered attack of the Cincinnati Bengals featuring Joe Burrow in Week 2 on the road. Burrow has never lost vs. Jacksonville in two meetings since coming into the league at No. 1 overall in 2020.
Two weeks later, a visit to Santa Clara beckons complete with a $265 million host eager to be unhospitable. San Francisco's Brock Purdy is irrelevant no longer with his No. 11 ranking and owns a 1-0 record over his black and teal opponents.
Most daunting of all may be the man who enters EverBank Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 5, with a 4-0 mark against it's inhabitants. It's Patrick Mahomes. He's ranked No. 1, and he has shot down the Jags each and every time they've encountered one another, in the regular season and the playoffs.
In three of four games from October 19 to November 16, the dance card includes No. 7 Matthew Stafford (4-0) of the Rams, Vegas' Geno Smith (1-0) and the Chargers Justin Herbert (1-0).
With a combined record of 0-13 against these top eleven superstars, Campanile's defense must not let the passing beasts feast or it could be a first-year football famine for Liam Coen in Dual County.
