Do Jaguars Skill Players Have Most Potential in AFC South?
It is always a joy when a person's favorite football team has a wealth of talent at the offensive skill positions.
The San Francisco 49ers have spent the past four years with weapons such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk; the Detroit Lions have Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta; the Philadelphia Eagles have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Saquon Barkley.
However, there are divisions and teams within each across the NFL that offer more projection than proven talent as a whole when it comes to skill positions. It is fair to say the Jacksonville Jaguars fit in that bucket.
It is hard not to be excited about the potential of Jacksonville's group of skill players, one that has been carefully built over the last couple of seasons, featuring unique skill sets and play types that can give head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence options in the passing game.
Starting with Brian Thomas Jr., the team's 2024 first-round pick. This is a gifted athlete and playmaker who shattered rookie franchise records, and the second-year wide receiver has as high of ceiling as any player on the entire roster. That should get Jaguars fans giddy about what could become of the former LSU standout.
Outside of Thomas, there is still a great deal of talented, yet unproven talent. Dyami Brown joins the franchise on a one-year deal but could be an impact player this season as a Z-flanker; first-round pick and two-way player Travis Hunter will start and play inside-out, utilizing his unbelievable ball skills and athleticism to his advantage; Brenton Strange is the unquestioned No. 1 tight end on the roster with strong hands and football smarts.
The running back is even more interesting with veteran Travis Etienne on the final year of his rookie contract, with young players Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen all vying for playing time. Overall, this is a skill position group that has a lot of potential. Yet, again, this is an unproven group for the most part.
The AFC South has plenty of proven talents across the board, especially teams like the Houston Texans with Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, and the Tennessee Titans with veterans such as Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson. However, the Jaguars may have something special if Coen can unlock the potential of the skill players he bestows.
Much will depend on the execution of Coen's system and whether Lawrence can achieve his potential as a top passer in the league. That is why it is called potential for a reason, and the abundance of it at Jacksonville's skill spots has them with the most in the division.
