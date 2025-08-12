Jaguar Report

Jaguars Rookie Update: Preseason Week 1 Review

How did the Jacksonville Jaguars rookies perform in the first week of the preseason? We take a look at Travis Hunter and the rest of the class.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a drill as Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile watches during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a drill as Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile watches during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguar' rookie class debuted during the preseason opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, but which rookies stood out amongst the rest?

We break it down below.

Travis Hunter

travis hunte
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter played 19 snaps: 11 on offense and eight on defense. He did not make any highlight plays, but he was seemingly in the right place and executing the correct details of each play on offense and defense.

Caleb Ransaw

Caleb Ransaw did not play due to injury.

Wyatt Milum

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) hydrates during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum has practiced at both guard and tackle since training camp began, and it was right tackle where he did his work against the Steelers.

“He definitely showed that to be able to go from tackle to tackle, going to guard. He had the one jailbreak screen where he took the guy to the sidelines, which was cool to see," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.

"He's displayed some of that physicality, toughness, finish throughout the course of training camp. Really pleased with his maturation and his style of play. So definitely somebody that's going to continue to earn more reps.”

Bhayshul Tuten

jacksonville jaguar
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) pushes toward the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

One of the most impressive rookies in the opening preseason game was Bhayshul Tuten, who scored on a pile-moving run.

“I thought he ran it pretty well, actually. I thought from a physicality standpoint, if you're going to take the positive from the other night was on both sides of the ball was physical." Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.

"We stopped the run, and we ran it okay, but we ran it when we kind of needed to and became a little bit more of a throw game. I thought he did some nice things. He was able to make some guys miss in the hole. He ran hard. He had good ball security. So, I was pleased with Tuten.”

Jack Kiser

jack kise
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Trey Sermon (27) during the second half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie linebacker Jack Kiser played the second-most snaps of any defender and looked solid all night long, recording three combined tackles and a tackle for loss.

Jalen McLeod

Jalen McCleod did not play due to injury.

Rayuan Lane

rayuan lan
Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With one tackle for loss on defense and one impressive special teams in space while with the coverage units, Saturday was a solid showing for rookie safety Rayuan Lane.

"I think I was a good display, what Rayuan Lane [DB Rayuan Lane III] did in the game. That's something we've seen all training camp, and it didn't surprise me. He was going to show up as a gunner outside," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said this week.

Jonah Monheim

There may not have been a more productive debut from a Jaguars rookie than Jonah Monheim, who did not allow a pressure in nearly 40 snaps in pass protection. With games like that, Monheim could be in line to be the No. 2 center over veteran fourth-year center Luke Fortner.

LeQuint Allen Jr.

LEQUINT ALLE
Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Allen did not record a carry, he did catch all four of his targets for 20 yards and showed some impressive after the catch ability. Seeing how he performs between the tackles in Weeks 2 and 3 will be critical when it comes to his rookie role.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the rookies after the preseason opener!

Please let us know your thoughts on the rookies after the preseason opener when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.