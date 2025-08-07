What 2024 Buccaneers Position Group is Influencing the Jaguars?
When the Khan Family brought in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen to be the Head Coach of their Jacksonville Jaguars, The sound heard in Duval was a mix of crickets in an owl sanctuary. All you could hear was, "Who?".
The owls left when it was realized what Coen brings in on his resume' with Baker Mayfield, of all quarterbacks, at the helm of his offense.
What they noticed was a Coen-led team that ranked third in total offense with an average of 399.5 yards per game, third in passing yards with 250.4 ypg, fourth in rushing with 149.2 and fourth by scoring an average of 29.5 over the 17-game season.
Recently, Jaguars starting TE Brenton Strange went a little further and shared his own analysis of Coen in Tampa.
Strange on what Head Coach Liam Coen did with the tight ends last year in Tampa Bay
“I don't only watch [Buccaneers TE] Cade Otton. I watch [Rams TE] Tyler Higbee, [Vikings TE] T.J. Hockenson, those guys are also in the same roles and they’re elite tight ends. So, it's good to have somebody that's gone out there and done it and done it at a high level. So, I do watch them. I watch them a lot, just how they run their routes, a lot of things. How theyblock and everything. So, it's good to have a person who has done it and done it at an elite level.”
Strange on new Jaguars TEs Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt and their roles
With new members of the Tight End Room joining up with Strange, the trio will be tasked with emulating Coen's Tampa TE success in Jacksonville. What does Strange think about joining forces with Hunter and Johnny?
"I think that they're great guys. And I love just having the opportunity to come in and be with them. And then during OTAs as well, us going out and doing different things, whatever it is. Playing golf, or just getting some food, or hanging out. Like Evan – you all think that I'm a long-tenured Jaguar player, but I'm still a young player, I'm still learning, still trying to find my way," said Strange.
"These guys have played football, and they played a lot of snaps, and they know the game. So, something that I really respect about them is that whenever I have a question or whatever it is that they're always open. I can text them. I can call them, or we'll go here and sit in the cafeteria for an hour after everybody's left and just hang out and be boys. So, I love those guys already, man. ”
The three Jags' tight ends are tight on the field. If they remain united on it, the owls will surely change their tune and hoot all about it.
