Jaguars All-22 Film Review: Preseason Week 1
Week 1 of the preseason gave fans a first glimpse at the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars. There are plenty of impressive individual performances and showcases from coverage to passing and run game concepts. Under head coach Liam Coen, there is a lot of newness in systems, schemes, and more.
After spending some time watching the All-22 coaches' film, I wanted to share some takeaways from Saturday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and offer a different perspective for Jaguars On SI. Let's dive in.
Jaguars first-team offensive drive
This drive gave us the first chance at what a Liam Coen-called offense in Jacksonville could look like this season. Sure, it might be somewhat vanilla, but Coen's version is a significant step forward from what it was under Doug Pederson. The Jaguars went 43 yards on 12 plays and kicked a field goal to open the game, but there was so much more that was revealed.
There was more motion to create mismatches, giving the offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence a better glimpse of the defensive actions and potentially opening up quick game opportunities and run-after-catch possibilities.
However, one play stood out, one that some thought was a Lawrence-thrown hospital ball to Brian Thomas Jr. I thought it was a good play to execute; the safety read Lawrence's eyes well and made a big play. The stem of the dig could be cut off more to provide underneath action, but this may compromise the middle of the field access if the linebackers hook, spot, or high hole drop.
Coen was quite candid about the play: “The one, to BT, was something that was kind of a scheme error in a way. He could maybe see that safety and move on and progress. Don't force it in there, but that was also a crappy play call. So, I'll take some of that one…”
Chad Muma vs. Jack Kiser
Fourth-round selection Jack Kiser will likely make the 53-man roster as a draft pick, which means Chad Muma is at risk of not making the 53-man roster. It's unfortunate, as Muma has shown to be a decent starter at the position, but he may want to prove his value as a starter elsewhere before his contract is up after the season.
Muma looked swell against Pittsburgh, taking good angles, working off blockers, staying active, and working hard to his spots in coverage. It was hard not to love his competitive toughness as a player and his willingness to get dirty by sifting through the garbage to fit the run or make a stop on the ball carrier. The play above is a good example, where Muma takes on the left tackle and jolts him into the backfield, allowing him to attack the running back with force.
Kiser looked adequate in his communication with teammates as he took over as the "green dot" defender. He did a good job of passing off receivers in transition, and brings fine pop at the point of attack and as a tackler, using this to help disengage from blocks. Kiser's lack of length causes struggles with disengagement, and he got dragged by play fakes and motions at times, but there was more good on film than bad.
A rookie RB and QB stand out
If you have followed my work with Jaguars On SI, I've been a big fan of the team's selection of Tuten. Against the Steelers, the fourth-round rookie had a good pass protection rep with good technique, flashed reliability in the pass-game, especially end of the half to get in Cam Little's field goal range.
We know how smooth and explosive Tuten is, but an underrated aspect of his game comes from his play strength and leg churn to generate more yards after contact. I also enjoyed his vision, where he found his cutback lanes on stretch runs to press the line of scrimmage and work back to the field.
Undrafted free agent passer Seth Henigan stood out on the final two drives, showing great execution of the offense. He did good work in quick game concepts and taking what is in front of him while displaying an ample willingness to fit passes into tight windows, exhibiting accuracy and poise. Is there a backup quarterback competition on the horizon?
The Quick Hitters
- It's insane that Travis Hunter was a footnote from Saturday's contest with only 20 total snaps on either side of the ball combined. However, he was feisty and competitive on every down at either position. He was the starting slot receiver on offense and played mostly second-team defense, exhibiting a great backpedal, fluidity, and excellent zone spacing in the deep third of the field. Hunter should be a starter at cornerback in Week 1
- Is this the year Antonio Johnson becomes the Jaguars' starting safety and an impact defender in the secondary? He was a versatile player with 26 snaps at free safety and 13 in the box, showing awesome acceleration downhill, utilizing targeted physicality, and playing with sufficient discipline in coverage.
- Wyatt Milum at tackle was a surprise last week, and in the long run, he may fit better inside. I believe that should be the case, but I appreciated his willingness to compete and hold his own on the edges despite not being a terrific fit in this area, displaying ample physical temperament. Milum should be a future starter at guard or center, and I'd like to see more snaps at any of those spots.
- Trevor Lawrence, despite playing one drive against the Steelers backups, looked like a different quarterback. There was ample pocket movement, using his eyes to move defenders and create space for his playmakers, and disciplined footwork to allow for the offense to maintain a rhythm and execute promptly. We'll likely see Lawrence again as the excitement builds for Week 1.
