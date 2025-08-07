Will the Jaguars See the Pittsburgh Steelers' Stars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will start their new era against Pittsburgh Saturday Night at Everbank Stadium. Fans are excited about the prospect of Head Coach Mike Tomlin bringing a team consisting of imported stars QB Aaron Rodgers, WR D.K. Metcalf, and most of all, former Jaguars' CB Jalen Ramsey. But being the first preseason game of 2025, will Pittsburgh show Duval what they want to see?
Tomlin has not committed to a plan as of yet, and explained his procrastination after practice on Tuesday.
Tomlin on who is and who is not playing in Jacksonville on Saturday
The Steelers are in a different situation this year with so many new pieces on both offense and defense, but mostly on offense. If Tomlin follows his typical script, then the Steelers will save their guys for their preseason home opener against Tampa Bay next week. But Coach T is keeping his agenda close to the vest.
“I can’t see past Wednesday at this juncture. At this stage of development, Saturday is a long way away. Seriously, we’re just trying to have good days,” Tomlin said.
QB Aaron Rodgers on whether he is making his Steelers debut in Jacksonville or not
"It's an interesting conversation," he said. "I think Mike and I will have that conversation at some point. I don't think it's in the plan for me to play this week," said the legendary quarterback. "Whatever Mike wants me to do, I'm fully on board," he said regarding the possibility of playing against Jacksonville. "If he wants me to go out there and play, I'll play. If not, I won't."
The Jaguars haven't committed either, that's why Liam Coen has not announced his intentions, and that includes Trevor Lawrence's status. However, the rookie head coach says that he and the 12th-winningest head man of all time in the NFL are communicating and hoping to be in sync.
Liam Coen on his team's personnel plan for Saturday
“I texted Coach Tomlin last night [Monday]. So we're touching base today [Tuesday] at some point here to just get on the same page about what they're doing, what we'd like to do ultimately. We'll have to ultimately make that decision tomorrow [Wednesday], but we're going to touch base today," Coen remarked on Tuesday.
There hasn't been word from either side on the status of the personnel for Saturday. Have the two coaches talked? When will a decision be made, and when will the public know.
At this point, the only thing for certain is that a decision will ultimately be made public on Saturday at 7:00 PM on Saturday. At least, let's hope.
