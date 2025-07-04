3 Questions on Jaguars Cornerback Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
Next up: the cornerback room.
Will Tyson Campbell stay healthy?
The Jaguars' best defensive back -- not just cornerback -- has been Tyson Campbell for a couple of years now. When healthy, he is a genuine top-10 cornerback talent in the entire NFL; he has ball skills, instincts, speed, toughness, and will play the run. There really is not a lot he can't do when he is at 100%.
The issue for Campbell in each of the last two seasons has been staying healthy. Injuries can be flukey and are in no way on Campbell, but it is a reality that the Jaguars need him to be on the field more this year than he has in the last two.
Who is the No. 3 cornerback?
The Jaguars know who their top-two cornerbacks are in Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis. They also know that Travis Hunter is set to play a big role on defense one way or another. But with Hunter also set to play offense, who will be the Jaguars' full-time No. 3 cornerback?
The job appears to be set for a battle between second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones and fourth-year cornerback Montaric Brown. Brown had a stellar offseason for Jacksonville and could be the early favorite for the job.
How often will Travis Hunter play?
It almost seems like it goes completely ignored that star rookie Travis Hunter will also make a big impact on the defensive side of the ball for Jacksonville. Since he is expected to have such a large role on offense, it has gone under the radar that Hunter will be a pivotal piece of the Jaguars' secondary.
The primary question is simply how much Hunter will play on the defensive side of the ball. His role is likely set to change week-by-week depending on what the Jaguars need most, but how much he plays on defense could determine the ceiling of the secondary.
