How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Jaguars' Tilt vs. Seahawks

How can you tune into the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 6 battle with the Seattle Seahawks?

John Shipley

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been no strangers to tough games in 2025. The Jaguars have played several contending teams in the last several weeks, and it doesn't change this weekend when the Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks at home.

The Jaguars got a lively and bought-in crowd for Monday Night Football's win over the Chiefs, and that is exactly what head coach Liam Coen is looking for this weekend.

“Yeah, just moving forward that was an unbelievable atmosphere. Had so many people comment on just how cool it was to be at that game. The impact that they had towards especially the end, they had the delay," Coen said. "Obviously, they had to take the back-to-back timeout situation. You could feel it. It was a really cool atmosphere. The place was going mental. We need that as much as humanly possible moving forward. As much as we can get the fan base and community continue to show up similar to that, that would be a fantastic home field advantage for us moving forward.”

So, how can you watch or listen to Jaguars vs. Seahawks from home if you are not attending the game? Here are your streaming options below.

Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Location: EverBank Stadium.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings)

  • Play-by-play announcer: Chris Myers
  • Color commentator: Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline Reporter: Sarah Kustok
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Radio: 1010XL

  • Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie
  • Color commentator: Jeff Lageman
  • Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are 3-2 vs. the Seahawks at home. Jacksonville has won each of its last two home matchups against Seattle. The Jaguars have four wins in their f irst five games for the fifth time in franchise history (1997, 1998, 1999 and 2007). Head Coach Liam Coen is just the sixth head coach in the last 10 seasons (since 2016) to win at least four of his first five games as a head coach

The Jaguars have scored 127 points through f ive weeks. This is the second highest point total through the first five games of a season in franchise history (2017; 139 points) and the fourth highest total in the AFC in 2025. 48 of those points have been scored off of takeaways, the most in the league.

