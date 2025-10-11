How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Jaguars' Tilt vs. Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been no strangers to tough games in 2025. The Jaguars have played several contending teams in the last several weeks, and it doesn't change this weekend when the Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks at home.
The Jaguars got a lively and bought-in crowd for Monday Night Football's win over the Chiefs, and that is exactly what head coach Liam Coen is looking for this weekend.
“Yeah, just moving forward that was an unbelievable atmosphere. Had so many people comment on just how cool it was to be at that game. The impact that they had towards especially the end, they had the delay," Coen said. "Obviously, they had to take the back-to-back timeout situation. You could feel it. It was a really cool atmosphere. The place was going mental. We need that as much as humanly possible moving forward. As much as we can get the fan base and community continue to show up similar to that, that would be a fantastic home field advantage for us moving forward.”
So, how can you watch or listen to Jaguars vs. Seahawks from home if you are not attending the game? Here are your streaming options below.
Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Location: EverBank Stadium.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 12
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX (check local listings)
- Play-by-play announcer: Chris Myers
- Color commentator: Mark Schlereth
- Sideline Reporter: Sarah Kustok
Radio: 1010XL
- Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie
- Color commentator: Jeff Lageman
- Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks
The Jaguars are 3-2 vs. the Seahawks at home. Jacksonville has won each of its last two home matchups against Seattle. The Jaguars have four wins in their f irst five games for the fifth time in franchise history (1997, 1998, 1999 and 2007). Head Coach Liam Coen is just the sixth head coach in the last 10 seasons (since 2016) to win at least four of his first five games as a head coach
The Jaguars have scored 127 points through f ive weeks. This is the second highest point total through the first five games of a season in franchise history (2017; 139 points) and the fourth highest total in the AFC in 2025. 48 of those points have been scored off of takeaways, the most in the league.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on how to watch.
Please let us know your thoughts on how to watch when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.