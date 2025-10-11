Liam Coen Highlights Underrated Danger of Playing Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a huge win, downing the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs may have fallen to 2-3, but make no mistake, they're well on their way to becoming a juggernaut once again. KC's defense has been surprisingly effective, despite the personnel they lost in the offseason, and the offense has looked explosive and crisp since getting Xavier Worthy back from a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in the opener.
Once Rashee Rice's six-week suspension is lifted, the Chiefs could look like one of the top contenders in the NFL this season. That makes it all the more impressive that the Jaguars were able to upset them in primetime, where Mahomes has historically thrived. While that victory was extremely encouraging, Jacksonville has to stay ready, as it's set to host another dangerous opponent in the next game.
In Week 6, the Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks. They're coming off a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that moved them down to 3-2 on the year, but the Seahawks have repeatedly shown that they compete with anybody, led by a top-tier defense and a resurgent attack featuring Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and an elite running back tandem in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
Jaguars must watch out for Seahawks in the third phase
The Seattle Seahawks may be a cut above the other 3-2 teams in the NFL after Week 5. They almost took down Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite missing their top two cornerbacks. Both Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon are listed as doubtful for their upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, too, leaving the door open for Trevor Lawrence and the passing attack to have another strong showing.
However, the Hawks have one of the top run defenses in the league, and the offensive firepower to keep pace in a shootout, evidenced by their narrow 38-35 loss to the Bucs last week. Seattle has also been spectacular in the third phase of the game. Head Coach Liam Coen recently highlighted his upcoming opponent's special teams play:
"Yeah, they're very well coached in their special teams. They have very good effort and play. It's just another great test for our special teams unit that I think is just getting better and better each week. [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell] and [Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson] have done a really nice job. But if you look at [Tory] Horton and [Dareke] Young have both had huge returns on the year in their own right in both phases."
"So, anytime you've got a dynamic returner or a guy that has shown to put it on tape to be able to create explosives in special teams, our phase has to take that personally. And I think they have for the last few weeks taken some of that stuff personally in terms of the matchups and going and winning that phase. We absolutely won that phase last weekend or the other night, and that was a huge reason why we won the game. So, another great test for these guys to be disciplined in their lanes, especially in the kicking game and spreading the net when we are in some of our punts, and we're going to have to be really good on teams this week again.”
