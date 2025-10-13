Jaguar Report

3 Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars Week 6 Loss to Seahawks

The Jacksonville Jaguars just couldn't get enough offense against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. How did this game affect their fantasy outlook?

Andy Quach

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen walks with his son Wesley, 8, right, a cancer survivor, in tow as they walk on the field. Wesley was the honorary captain for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen walks with his son Wesley, 8, right, a cancer survivor, in tow as they walk on the field. Wesley was the honorary captain for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't keep their win streak alive against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 6, they took their first loss at EverBank Stadium during the 2025 NFL season, falling 20-12 to move to 4-2 on the year.

The Jaguars are still in good shape, but some familiar demons from past iterations of this team showed up against Seattle. The defense gave up some backbreaking big plays, while the offense continually moved backwards, killing any chance of building real momentum.

Still, there were some encouraging takeaways for Jacksonville in this game, at least from a fantasy perspective. Here's what we learned about their prospects moving forward after their loss to the Seahawks.

Jaguars' offense takes a step back

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Seattle Seahawks, Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12.

1. Trevor Lawrence

Despite the loss, Trevor Lawrence actually had a good statistical day. He finished the game with 258 yards on 27-of-42 passing with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He was able to spread the ball around, with 10 different players recording a catch for the Jacksonville Jaguars, seven of whom had two or more receptions.

However, he also took seven sacks for 44 yards and wasn't able to use his legs the way he did in Week 5's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, with just three rushes for nine yards against the Seattle Seahawks. This loss might be proof that the Jaguars are better off the less they have to lean on T-Law's arm in a game.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Seattle Seahawks, Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12.

2. Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars' offense may have struggled overall as a unit, but Brian Thomas Jr. reasserted himself as a top wideout in this game. He pulled down eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown, giving Jacksonville a counterpart to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He nearly had another score on a jump ball that he reeled in after a bobble by a Seahawks DB and ran into the end zone, but it was called back due to a penalty.

It's clear that BTJ has re-emerged as Jacksonville's most reliable downfield weapon. His stock should only continue to rise as Trevor Lawrence and Head Coach Liam Coen find ways to get him the ball more.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Seattle Seahawks, Travis Hunter Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

3. Travis Hunter Jr.

Even with new trade acquisition Greg Newsome II only appearing in nine snaps for the Jaguars, the team elected to use Travis Hunter Jr. much more on offense than on defense versus the Seahawks. It didn't really pay off for them, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba had another incredible game while matched up with Jourdan Lewis and Montaric Brown. On the other side of the ball, Hunter Jr. finished with four catches for just 15 yards.

On the bright side, the second-overall pick played nearly 80 percent of the offensive snaps and was targeted seven times. He made a statement about how lethal he can be, both as a downfield threat and as a playmaker with the rock in his hands against the Chiefs. This is a good sign that the Jaguars intend to get him more involved in the offense moving forward.

