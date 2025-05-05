Jaguars' Undrafted Free Agent Signing Highlighted
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a haven for undrafted free agents in the past.
So, who is the best candidate in this year's group to potentially join a long list of past undrafted free agent success stories?
In a list by The Athletic of best fits for undrafted free agents, the Jaguars' selection landed on Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan -- one of the biggest names of the Jaguars' undrafted signings,
"A four-year starter at Memphis, Henigan (6-3, 215) threw for 14,266 career yards and 104 touchdowns (both AAC records) as one of the nation’s most consistent Group of 5 quarterbacks. A smart player with middling arm talent, Henigan makes his money with consistency and technique. He’s a sturdy pocket passer," The Athletic said.
The Jaguars signed veteran quarterback Nick Mullens in free agency to be Trevor Lawrence's backup for the immediate future, though it makes sense for Henigan to enter in a compeition with John Wolford for the No. 3 quarterback spot and a potential spot on the practice squad.
The Jaguars have not attempted to develop another young quarterback behind Lawrence for the last several years, and Henigan could be their chance to develop a potential long-term backup for when Mullens' deal expires.
“A coach's kid, right? He's got a ton of production. Does have a natural stroke and seems like he's a great kid. He's just trying to get better and better. We felt like it was a good add for us at the time," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the draft.
Henigan and the rest of the Jaguars' rookie class will get on the practice field for the first time this week when the Jaguars begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Friday.
Henigan is set to be the only quarterback on hand, giving him three days of direct access with the Jaguars coaching staff and the rest of the offensive rookies.
Overall, the Jaguars signed 22 undrafted free agents so they have plenty of potential players who could make a push for the 53-man roster and the practice squad.
Henigan being highlighted here shows the upside the Jaguars got in the rookie quarterback, even if that upside may take some development before it becomes fully realized.
