Jaguars' New Quarterback/Play-Caller Duo Highlighted
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping for the hire of head coach Liam Coen to make all the difference for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and they aren't the only ones with eyes on the duo.
In a recent ranking of the top new quarterback/play-caller duos to track in the 2025 season, NFL.com's Buck Brooks has Lawrence and Coen ranked at No. 5 behind the likes of Cam Ward and Brian Callahan and Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson.
"The Jaguars had 275 million reasons to bring in Coen to revolutionize the offense while helping the franchise quarterback finally realize his potential as a starter. The former No. 1 overall pick has flashed elite qualities as a pocket playmaker, but his injuries and inconsistencies have prevented the Jaguars from emerging as an AFC heavyweight," Brooks said.
"Lawrence is returning from surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder to repair an AC joint injury -- sidelining him for seven games in 2024 -- and while there is no target date for his return, Lawrence is "very optimistic" he'll be ready to go for the start of the season."
Lawrence was arguably the biggest reason Coen was such a prime target for the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan this offseason. Coen did wonders with Baker Mayfield last season, and now the Jaguars are hoping he can do the same with Lawrence.
"Coen, who is focused on improving Lawrence's footwork, brings a quarterback-friendly playbook and proven plan that helped Baker Mayfield perform at an elite level in Tampa. Though the Jaguars lack the super-sized pass catchers that helped the former No.1 overall pick flourish with the Buccaneers, they have surrounded Lawrence with a collection of speedy playmakers with exceptional ball skills who will make it easy for the fifth-year pro to string together completions and produce big plays on low-risk throws," Brooks said.
"That group includes Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter (this year's No. 2 overall draft pick whom the Jags traded up to select), Dyami Brown and Brenton Strange, who will serve as catch-and-run specialists in an offense that prioritizes YAC (yards after catch) playmakers on the call sheet. Given the Jaguars' firepower and Coen's play-calling prowess, Lawrence and Co. could dazzle as an efficient offense with big-play potential."
