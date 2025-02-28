Jaguars Surprisingly Predicted to Land Electrifying Weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a whole lot of holes to plug this offseason. Free agency is just a couple of weeks away, and the Scouting Combine is in full swing, so now, rumors and speculation are really starting to gain steam.
The Jaguars went just 4-13 this past year, and while they actually do have some legitimate pieces on both sides of the ball, it's clear they are in need of major upgrades.
Jacksonville must find some more weapons for Trevor Lawrence, and cultivating the $275 million quarterback must be the team's main priority in the coming weeks and months.
Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus recently posted a seven-round mock draft for the Jaguars, and while he went defense in the first round, projecting Jacksonville to take Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham at No. 5, he has the Jaguars landing a big-time weapon in Round 2.
That playmaker is North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.
"If Jacksonville is fortunate enough to have Hampton still on the board at this spot, it’s likely due to the exceptional depth at the position, as he certainly looks like a first-round talent," Chichester wrote. "He forced 75 missed tackles on the ground and another 21 after the catch in 2024."
The Jaguars don't actually need a halfback right now, as Tank Bigsby appears to be one of the top up and coming players at the position, and Travis Etienne Jr. is still on board.
However, if Jacksonville plans on fielding trade offers for Etienne (which is a possibility), it wouldn't be a bad idea to scoop up Hampton if he is available when Jacksonville's second-round pick surfaces.
Hampton racked up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry this past season, also hauling in 38 receptions for 373 yards and a couple of scores.
Had it not been for the fact that Boise State's Ashton Jeanty were in the same draft class, there would probably be a lot more hype surrounding Hampton, who clearly has the potential to become an elite all-purpose back on the NFL level.
The Jaguars may be better off focusing on adding another wide receiver, but as Chichester said: if Hampton is still there when Jacksonville is on the clock, he may be too tempting to ignore.
