Jaguars Miss Out on Promising Waiver Wire Opportunity
I spent the first few hours of the day patting myself on the back for correctly prophesying the Jacksonville Jaguars' trade for former Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick. Not only was it a likely unneeded boost to my ego, but it also gives Head Coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence another solid weapon at their disposal, one with a big body, large catch radius, and nose for the end zone.
Then, another piece of news shook me to my core. Quarterback Tommy DeVito, New York Giants' fan favorite and heartbreaking casualty of the NFL's daunting "cut day," was claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots.
I predicted that the Jags would try to pick up the third-year phenom themselves to shore up the depth behind Lawrence. They very well may have only to lose out, as the Pats were one of just four teams ahead of Jacksonville in waiver priority, along with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.
Now, the Jaguars and General Manager James Gladstone will have to look elsewhere if they want to add another gunslinger behind Lawrence and backup Nick Mullens, or replace Mullens outright. They do have some viable options remaining on the open market if they want to go that route, but they could be hard-pressed to find a better talent than what they already have in the room.
What's next for the Jaguars at QB
Tommy DeVito would have been a solid pickup for Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, who's shown a willingness to shake things up in his first year with the team. He's young, has starting experience in the NFL, and outplayed Nick Mullens throughout preseason.
But alas, the Jags must move on now. DeVito was by far the most enticing quarterback available after cut day. There are still a couple of decent names out there. Jacksonville could take a flier on a young thrower like D.J. Uiagalelei, who had an up-and-down collegiate career between his stints at Clemson, Oregon State, and FSU and recently lost the Los Angeles Chargers' QB2 job to Trey Lance.
If they wanted someone with more NFL experience but still some potential, they could sign former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask. He was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but had a nice preseason showing with 241 yards and a touchdown on 28-of-43 passing.
Ultimately, though, it may be best for Jacksonville to roll with the QB rotation it already has. Mullens is more than capable of running an NFL offense, and it's not like this team can hope to do much without Trevor Lawrence anyway. The Jaguars also signed rookie Seth Henigan to the practice squad, who was solid in preseason aside from his two interceptions.
